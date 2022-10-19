T20 World Cup 2022: Australia's clever ploy to save time

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia's Josh Hazlewood (C) celebrates with his teammates during a match against England.

Cricket has evolved a lot since its inception, especially the shortest format of the game. T20 cricket has to deal with sponsorship breaks, DRS delays, and balls being smacked to all corners of the ground. This results in significant delays, with teams seldom making the 85-minute time limit to bowl their 20 overs.

And this can have consequences with the new rules kicking in. The ICC has introduced a slow over-rate penalty for the fielding side, which penalises teams that don't keep up with the schedule. The penalty forces the team to have one fewer fielder patrolling the boundary rope for every over they bowl after the 85-minute mark.

So, while factors such as the DRS delays and player injuries are not in the control of the bowling team, Australia seems to have found an area where it can capitalise.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Ashton Agar revealed how the Aussies are making use of their substitute players to help them keep up with the time scheduled.

"In the powerplay, obviously the ball flies around and you lose time when players have to go and fetch the ball, which is part of cricket.

"So, stationing guys, who are on the bench, around the ground...does it save you 10 seconds here and there? Potentially. And that all adds up at the end of the day," he says.



A clever ploy from the Aussies who are keen to avoid the fielding restriction penalty if overs aren't bowled in time during this #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5e73KABQcd

— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 19, 2022

Adding on, Agar says: "It's not really giving you an advantage. It just makes sense. I think it's common sense in the powerplay to do that because you don't have guys out there fielding on the fence."

Utilising substitute players as unofficial 'ballboys' can easily help teams start the next delivery rather quickly, especially if the batsmen have hit the previous ball to the boundary.

And in a high-stakes tournament such as the World Cup, no team can afford to have one fewer fielder on the boundary.

With the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup just a couple of days away, teams would do well to take a leaf out of Australia's book.