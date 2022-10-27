Analysis: Is 'high-risk' approach Rohit Sharma's Achilles heel?

A look at how Rohit Sharma has fared in 2022.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma failed for the second time running against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup after he got out for only four runs in the thrilling game at the MCG.

His childhood coach Dinesh Lad claims the reason for his recent failures is down to Sharma's approach of playing a high-risk game during the powerplay overs.



"Yes, he is playing a high-risk game for quite some time now, which he should not. I have no idea why he is doing that. I think he is making a mistake in playing an overly aggressive game," Lad had told news agency PTI in an interview on Wednesday ahead of the clash against the Netherlands.

He further said: “I feel he should spend more time on the crease and not throw his wicket away. I don't want him to take chances in the first six overs of the powerplay. He should play his normal and natural game."

“He should try to play 17-18 overs and score around 70-80 runs in every match he plays.”



But how has he fared in 2022, taking this brave approach?

In 24 innings for India in T20s, Rohit Sharma has amassed 544 runs at an average of 24.72 at a healthy strike rate of 140.93. KL Rahul, in comparison, has struck at a lower strike rate of 126.53 in 2022; Rahul has also played fewer innings (11) this year and has come under scrutiny for his big-game performances.

Indeed, Sharma has not performed great in the last few T20s for India, with scores of 4, 0, 43, 0, and 17 in his last five innings.

However, apart from his below-par performances in the home bilateral series against South Africa just before the World Cup, his record in 2022 is quite good.



Overall for the year, Rohit Sharma has scored 2 half-centuries and seven 30+ scores (excluding his fifties) at a pretty healthy strike rate.

He had a reasonably good Asia Cup 2022, which was unsuccessful for India, and showed glimpses of his attack-minded approach against Australia in Nagpur when he smashed 46 not out in just 20 balls.

Both his half-centuries for the year -- 64 vs West Indies and 72 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup -- came at a rapid strike rate of 145.45 and 175.6 respectively.

Granted he has thrown his wicket before he could reach a high score, but the team situation demands that Rohit Sharma attacks from the get-go.



He is playing the perfect foil for KL Rahul's more steady approach, despite the latter's issues with the form, and with Virat Kohli regaining his Midas touch and Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and Dinesh Karthik comprising a formidable middle order, it is just a matter of time before the captain comes good.

The Netherlands game presents the perfect opportunity for Rohit Sharma to get a big score as India is high on confidence going into this game as the overwhelming favourite.