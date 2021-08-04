MARKET NEWS

T20 cricket World Cup: India likely to play Pakistan on October 24

Moneycontrol News
August 04, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST

The marquee T20 World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan in all likelihood will be held on October 24, which is a Sunday, even though the ICC will be releasing the official schedule of the tournament in few days.

It has been learnt that the ICC normally keeps two to three sets of schedule before zeroing in on the final one. But, it is a given that with the kind of traction an Indo-Pak rivalry generates, the match will have to be held on a weekend.

"As of now, Sunday, October 24 looks the likely option as the first week's Qualifying round matches starting October 17 will be held in Muscat, Oman," a source privy to developments in the ICC board told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"So when the main round robin fixtures are played, it is better to start with an Indo-Pak game which will have the best TRP."

India and Pakistan are slotted in Group 2 along with the World Test Championship winners New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The Group 1 comprises defending champions West Indies, former winners England, Australia and South Africa.

The Groups of Super 12s have been selected on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021, according to International Cricket Council.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #cricket #India #Pakistan #Sports
