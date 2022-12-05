T20 World Cup for the Blind: Suvendu Mahata hopes to quash the 'blind cricketer' stigma

Suvendu Mahata has grown accustomed to the many ways the word “blind” is usually thrown at him.

“The tone is what stings at times, because it can be condescending, even though the reality is I am indeed visually impaired,” he says. "And it’s worse when some people hear I am a blind cricketer; it’s kind of unthinkable to them that blind people play cricket.”

That’s the perception Mahata, 25, hopes to quash at the third T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind, which begins on Tuesday, as a potential international debut, not least at a world tournament on home soil, draws near. A batting all-rounder on the Bengal blind cricket state team since 2014, he is part of the Indian squad that will be competing in the seven-team T20 World Cup.

“Most people in the blind community cop jeers and taunts of some kind, and blind cricketers are no different,” Mahanta says. “Here’s where a platform as big as a World Cup can help trigger a change in perception. You see athletes representing the country and vie for global supremacy, so you also see the visually impaired community.”

India, defending champions and two-time winners in the format, will square off against Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa, and Nepal, in the 24-match T20 World Cup. The tournament will be played in Faridabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore and Bengaluru, with each side facing every opponent once, from December 5 and 17.

“The opportunity to represent India would be huge. Few get a shot like that, in a home World Cup at that. It could be a dream come true for me,” says Mahata. “I would love to be in the XI for the game against Pakistan especially, because they are our strongest opponents.”

Mahata is one of the five players in the B1 category (totally visually impaired) in the 17-member Indian squad and one of the 10 players in the fray for a World Cup debut. A self-avowed “cricket tragic”, he is a right-hand middle-order batter and bowls right-arm medium pace as a change bowler.

“Such is my love of the game that I am usually the first to enter a cricket ground and last to leave because I just love the sport so dearly,” he says. “It has helped me find new meaning in life; it gives me joy.”

Born partially blind, Mahata had already had his first brush with cricket before a freak accident in 2001 left him with complete visual impairment when he was five. A regular stroll in his neighbourhood in the Kaima village in West Bengal’s Jhargram district proved life-changing as a rookie bicycle rider lost control and rammed the vehicle into his face, uprooting four of his frontal teeth on the spot.

Unbeknownst to Mahata, the vision in his right eye began further deteriorating soon after. By the time he reached the second standard in his school, his left eye, too, would be left visually impaired. Multiple attempts at operating on them proved futile, leaving him no choice but to embrace his new world of complete darkness.

“Ask anyone who transitions from partial blindness, full vision, or partial sightedness to total blindness, they’ll probably say the same thing: that it’s never easy, and that they wish it never happened to them,” reflects Mahata. “But if it happens, you cannot afford to give up. Thankfully, I found cricket and people who kept me from reaching the brink.”

He attributes much of his career to Sumit Kumar Bag, a physical education teacher at the blind school he enrolled into two years after his accident. Bag, Mahata says, encouraged him to learn the sport in a formal blind cricket set-up, in which the international version of the sport has several differences compared to regular cricket.

Blind cricketers, for instance, bowl underarm, with batters heavily reliant on the sweep shot, given the maximum bat area available to make contact. The ball is usually made of plastic and is filled with steel bearings, so that batters and fielders can hear it rattle.

“The cricket I first watched as a kid, and the cricket I now play is not the same, but both are cricket,” says Mahata, smiling. “There’s beauty in this kind of diversity if more people came to know about blind cricket.”

One of the frontrunners to make it to the starting XI among the four slots reserved for players in the B1 category — each international blind team must also have three cricketers from the B2 category (partially blind, with up to two to three meters of vision) and four from the B3 bracket (partially sighted) — Mahata has impressed many with his performance in the preparatory camps.

Suvendu Mahata. (Photo courtesy: Cricket Association for the Blind)

“I first spotted him in the 29-player extended squad in Bhopal in September and October, which was then whittled down to the final 17-member squad that participated in a camp in Bengaluru before it moved to Delhi. In every single camp, Suvendu’s fitness stood out,” says Asif Basha S, the coach of the Indian blind cricket team.

“His fitness as a B1 player is very good, as is his fielding in the short third-man region. His confidence caught my eye as well as the Cricket Association of the Blind selection committee's. He's very diligent, and doesn't give anything less than 100 per cent.”

Mahata puts his own work ethic and passion for the sport in part down to his elder brother, himself partially blind and a cricketer, and to former India captain Sachin Tendulkar. It was largely through audio commentary on TV, Mahata remembers, that he would follow the majority of the batting legend’s storied career.

Meeting Tendulkar “someday would be quite a thrilling experience,” he says. For now, Mahata is excited about one of Tendulkar’s long-time former team-mate and a World Cup winner putting his weight behind the third T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind as brand ambassador.

“Yuvraj Singh is a fighter himself,” says Mahata about the former India all-rounder. “He is an inspirational figure for not only what he achieved on the field for India but also off it, while battling and overcoming cancer. His association with the T20 World Cup is a matter of pride for us.”

Mahata holds a master’s in Political Science from the Rabindra Bharati University in West Bengal and is currently pursuing bachelor's of Education from Santipur University. He studies and trains at a blind hostel in Payradanga.

His ambition is to become a teacher “because a teacher can make a nation out of children and my teachers have been instrumental in me having come this far,” he says. He hopes, however, that cricket can remain a lifelong companion.

“I found cricket and it helped me overcome the darkness that blindness thrust me into,” Mahata says. “And while that darkness may not leave me entirely ever, cricket has been a big reason why I have learnt to live with it; it has helped me see light.

“I would love for any kid going through the testing transition I went through as a five-year-old — from seeing the world one way and not being able to see it at all — to find cricket or whatever the cricketing equivalent of hope might be for them. When all seems meaningless and futile, that one glimmer of hope can make them appreciate life, just as cricket did for me.”