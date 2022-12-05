 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

T20 World Cup for the Blind: Suvendu Mahata hopes to quash the 'blind cricketer' stigma

Annesha Ghosh
Dec 05, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Born partially blind, Mahata had already had his first brush with cricket before a freak accident in 2001 left him with complete visual impairment at age five. With a potential international debut at the World Cup, the Bengal batting all-rounder hopes to change mindsets.

Suvendu Mahata. (Photo courtesy: Cricket Association for the Blind)

Suvendu Mahata has grown accustomed to the many ways the word “blind” is usually thrown at him.

“The tone is what stings at times, because it can be condescending, even though the reality is I am indeed visually impaired,” he says. "And it’s worse when some people hear I am a blind cricketer; it’s kind of unthinkable to them that blind people play cricket.”

That’s the perception Mahata, 25, hopes to quash at the third T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind, which begins on Tuesday, as a potential international debut, not least at a world tournament on home soil, draws near. A batting all-rounder on the Bengal blind cricket state team since 2014, he is part of the Indian squad that will be competing in the seven-team T20 World Cup.

“Most people in the blind community cop jeers and taunts of some kind, and blind cricketers are no different,” Mahanta says. “Here’s where a platform as big as a World Cup can help trigger a change in perception. You see athletes representing the country and vie for global supremacy, so you also see the visually impaired community.”

India, defending champions and two-time winners in the format, will square off against Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Australia, South Africa, and Nepal, in the 24-match T20 World Cup. The tournament will be played in Faridabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore and Bengaluru, with each side facing every opponent once, from December 5 and 17.

“The opportunity to represent India would be huge. Few get a shot like that, in a home World Cup at that. It could be a dream come true for me,” says Mahata. “I would love to be in the XI for the game against Pakistan especially, because they are our strongest opponents.”