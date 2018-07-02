Sweden vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018: Players to watch out for in round of 16

As the knockout rounds progress in Russia, here’s a look at the top players to watch out from the last 16 encounter between Sweden and Switzerland. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Andreas Granqvist | The Swedish captain has been his side’s hero of the tournament so far. Twice he has stepped up and scored from the spot when his team needed it. He has played all three of his side’s group games and gone about his defensive duties like his life depended upon it. 17 clearances, six blocks and four interceptions, as well as a success rate of 81.7% from 115 passes bear testimony to his heavy involvement in the matches. (Images: Reuters) 2/6 Emil Forsberg | While he has not scored so far for Sweden, Forsberg still carries an attacking threat. His presenc e throughout all 270 minutes in the three games have seen him take seven shots on goal, with two on target, but no score. Also, he has made 65 passes at a success rate of 83.1%, including three key passes. (Image: Reuters) 3/6 Robin Olsen | The Swedish goal-keeper has kept two clean sheets and made seven saves. This includes one catch two punches and four clearances. Alongside Granqvist’s no nonsense defending, Olsen has been instrumental in Sweden’s progress from the group stages to the knockout rounds. A 77.8% success rate in goal has been enough so far. (Image: Reuters) 4/6 Xherdan Shaqiri | Three starts, 261 minutes played, a goal and an assist, along with six key passes. Xherdan Shaqiri is a major tranfer target for Liverpool FC, and his performance at the World Cup is a good indicator as to why. His pace, power and creativity have seen him make 124 passes with a success rate of 81.5%. Not only that, but he has taken five shots at goal so far and won nine fouls for his country. (Image: Reuters) 5/6 Ricardo Rodriguez | Rodriguez, a left-back by trade, has played all 270 minutes of his nation’s 3 group games. Defensively, he has a 50 % success rate on tackles with five clearances and two interceptions. But his heavy involvement in Switzerland’s build-up is evident from the 112 passes he made, with four key passes, as well as two shots on the opposition’s goal. (Image: Reuters) 6/6 Yann Sommer | Sommer, the Swiss goalkeeper, is something of a cult figure. He is multi-talented, and his looks have seen him carve out a career in modelling as well. But he is not just a pretty face. The man has made 10 saves so far, and made 107 passes with a 66.4% passing rate. One catch and two clearances do may not look like much. But he has made some fantastic saves when called upon, and will be vital to Switzerland’s chances. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 2, 2018 07:53 am