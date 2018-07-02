Sweden vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2018: Players to watch out for in round of 16

Yann Sommer | Sommer, the Swiss goalkeeper, is something of a cult figure. He is multi-talented, and his looks have seen him carve out a career in modelling as well. But he is not just a pretty face. The man has made 10 saves so far, and made 107 passes with a 66.4% passing rate. One catch and two clearances do may not look like much. But he has made some fantastic saves when called upon, and will be vital to Switzerland’s chances. (Image: Reuters)