Jul 03, 2018 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SWE vs SUI FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Forsberg goal takes Sweden through to quarterfinals

Catch all the highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 game between Sweden and Switzerland from the Saint Petersburg Stadium, St. Petersburg.

highlights

  • Jul 03, 09:31 PM (IST)

    Well, that's it for our coverage of this game. Stick around for the live updates from the next game when England take on Colombia, in a couple of hours.

  • Jul 03, 09:31 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:27 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:27 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:27 PM (IST)
  • Jul 03, 09:25 PM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: And the referee blows the whistle signaling the end of the game! Sweden go through to the quarterfinals, while Switzerland have to go home. 

  • Jul 03, 09:23 PM (IST)

    90+7' SAVE! Sommer manages to keep out Toivonen's brilliant free-kick

  • Jul 03, 09:23 PM (IST)

    90+4' Penalty Cancelled via VAR

  • Jul 03, 09:22 PM (IST)

    90+4' Referee has changed his decision after consulting VAR! No penalty! It is a free-kick. But the red card for Lang stands. 

  • Jul 03, 09:21 PM (IST)

    90+3' RED CARD for Lang

  • Jul 03, 09:20 PM (IST)

    90+3' After sustained pressure from the Swiss, Sweden broke on a counter with Olsson through against the keeper. But Lang brought him down in the box. Referee is consulting the VAR. 

  • Jul 03, 09:20 PM (IST)

    90+3' PENALTY to Sweden!

  • Jul 03, 09:18 PM (IST)

    90+1' SAVE! Rodriguez sends a wonderful ball into the Swedish box, and Sefarovic's header on that is well timed. But Olsen dived to catch it tightly.

    3 minutes added on.

  • Jul 03, 09:17 PM (IST)

    90' Substitution for Sweden - Thelin: In ; Berg: Out

  • Jul 03, 09:16 PM (IST)

    90' Djourou's long ball into the box is too much for Sefarovic. But Switzerland get a throw from that.  

  • Jul 03, 09:15 PM (IST)

    88' Sweden get a corner off that throw in. They are now minutes away from a win. Can they hold on?

  • Jul 03, 09:14 PM (IST)

    87' Olsson on the run as Sweden manage to sustain Swiss pressure and send the ball forward. He manages to get his aside a throw close the Swiss goal. 

  • Jul 03, 09:13 PM (IST)

    86' Embolo involved again, and Rodriguez manages to turn in the box to send a cross to the far side. Augustinsson sends it out for a corner. The corner is punched out by Olsen. Rodriguez is blocked. So is Drmic. And Shaqiri sends a cross to the far post, where Embrolo is in space. But the ball goes out for a goal-kick. 

  • Jul 03, 09:11 PM (IST)

    85' Sweden have made some defensive changes now to try and protect their lead. 

  • Jul 03, 09:09 PM (IST)

    83' Embolo cut into the box with the box, but he is eased off the ball by a Swedish defender. 

  • Jul 03, 09:09 PM (IST)

    81' Substitution for Sweden - Olsson: In ; Forsberg: Out

    Krafth: In ; Lustig: Out

  • Jul 03, 09:07 PM (IST)

    81' CLOSE! Shaqiri's cross in just misses Behrami and Olsen takes the catch. 

  • Jul 03, 09:06 PM (IST)

    80' SAVE! Forsberg was in the right place at the right time to prevent Embolo's header from going in. Granqvist managed to clear the ball off the line. 

  • Jul 03, 09:06 PM (IST)

    79' Another Swiss corner after Lang blocks Embolo's shot. In the tussle before this, Granqvist also put in some good blocks to deny the Swiss. 

  • Jul 03, 09:04 PM (IST)

    78' Embolo does well and drives forward for Switzerland with pace. His classy piece of play manages to earn the Swiss team a corner. 

  • Jul 03, 09:04 PM (IST)

    77' The corner doesn't yield anything, But the Swedes manage to prevent the Swiss players from breaking forward quickly. 

  • Jul 03, 09:03 PM (IST)

    76' Sweden get a corner after some good work by Augustinsson. 

  • Jul 03, 09:02 PM (IST)

    76' Toivonen calls for the play to be stopped after his elbow accidentally caught Akanji in the face. But the Swiss player is up again and play resumes. 

  • Jul 03, 09:01 PM (IST)

    75' The corner was not cleared properly and Shaqiri picked it up to send the ball back into the box for Akanji, who was on the run. But the ball goes out for a goal-kick. 

  • Jul 03, 09:01 PM (IST)

    74' Rodriguez's run earns the Swiss another corner. 

