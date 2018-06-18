SWE vs KOR FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: South Korea looking to get one over Sweden

Live now
Jun 18, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Republic of Korea have never beaten Sweden. The two sides first squared off against each other in the 1948 Olympic Games in London. The Swedes came out 12-0 victors at that meeting. Korea has lost one more and drawn two in the subsequent meetings since then. Can they finally break through this time?
The team sheets for each side's starting 11 are out.
Sweden (4-4-2): Olsen; Lustig, Granqvist, Jansson, Augstinsson, Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen.
South Korea (4-3-3): Hyun-Woo; Yong Lee, Hyun-Soo, Young-Gwon, Joo-Ho, Jae-Sung, Sung-Yeung, Ja-Cheol, Hee-Chan, Shin-Wook, Heung-Min
Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F match where Sweden and South Korea get ready to battle it out for a vital win at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.