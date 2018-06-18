App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 18, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SWE vs KOR FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: South Korea looking to get one over Sweden

Catch all the highlights from the Group F encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

  • Jun 18, 05:19 PM (IST)

    Republic of Korea have never beaten Sweden. The two sides first squared off against each other in the 1948 Olympic Games in London. The Swedes came out 12-0 victors at that meeting. Korea has lost one more and drawn two in the subsequent meetings since then. Can they finally break through this time?

  • Jun 18, 05:15 PM (IST)

    The team sheets for each side's starting 11 are out.

    Sweden (4-4-2): Olsen; Lustig, Granqvist, Jansson, Augstinsson, Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Berg, Toivonen.

    South Korea (4-3-3): Hyun-Woo; Yong Lee, Hyun-Soo, Young-Gwon, Joo-Ho, Jae-Sung, Sung-Yeung, Ja-Cheol, Hee-Chan, Shin-Wook, Heung-Min

  • Jun 18, 05:08 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 05:08 PM (IST)
  • Jun 18, 05:05 PM (IST)

    Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group F match where Sweden and South Korea get ready to battle it out for a vital win at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.