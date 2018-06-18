SWE vs KOR FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Sweden return with a win against South Korea

Live now
Jun 18, 2018 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
FULL-TIME: It has not been a game that will be pleasing to the eye, but there has been a lot of grit on show. And while the Koreans gave everything to match the Swedes, they fell short when it came to creating chances in the opposition's penalty area. Sweden, meanwhile, held off the high energy pressure exerted by the Koreans in the first 10 minutes of the game, and slowly grew into it.
A lot of talking points here, as VAR proved vital to the game's scoreline once again. Very important win for Sweden, while Korea have a big mountain to climb now, with Germany and Mexico waiting for both these teams.
94' - And it is all over!!! Sweden return to the World Cup after 12 years in the wilderness, with a win!!
81' - And Larsson goes off to very warm applause by the Swedish fans. And he is replaced by Svensson, a versatile midfielder.
77' - Substitution for Sweden: Toivonen goes off as Isaac Kiese Thielin enters the fray.
73' - Substitution for Koreans, as they send in Seun-Woo Lee in place of Shin-Wook.
71'- Ekdal makes way for the young Hiljeberg, as the Swedes make their first substitution.
66' - Shin-Wook hcomes off as the Korena's send in Woo-Young to occupy space in the mid-field.
65' - GOAL!!! Granqvist steps up and scores for Sweden from the spot!!!! He scores Sweden's first World Cup goal since 2006.
63' - Penalty to Sweden!!! Claessen is brought down by Min-Woo, but the referee initially denies it. He has to stop play to consult the VAR, however.
61' - Sweden get their first booking of the day as Claessen brings down Lee Yong outside the Korean penalty box.
56' - Hee-Chan Hwang is shown the yellow card for bring down Augustinsson on the right flank. Sweden have a promising oppurtunity here.
47' - Chance!!!!! Toivonen's ball in from the right is headed over the bar, via a deflection from a Korean player. The resulting corner again frustrates the Swedish players.
Save!!! Berg takes his chance at first sight of goal, but he is denied by an amazing save from Hyun-Woo in goal.
First booking of the game to Shin-Wook.
93' - Koreans appeal for a penalty, due to a hand ball in the Swedish area is denied by the referee. The players continue with the game.
93' - Both teams have been looking slower in the last few minutes, due to the exertions of the past 90 mins. but there is no lack of effort still.
91' - Hwang heads a well worked and determined move by the Koreans, well off the target!!!
90' - 4 minutes added on.
90' - Another patient and cautious build-up by the Koreans, but they drive the ball wide and lose it for a goal-kick to the Swedes.
88' - Another Korean attempt is easily cleared off by the Swedes who look set to maintain their 8th clean sheet in consecutive international matches..
86' - Korea are trying to build-up patiently, but keep losing out the ball every time they bring the ball in the middle, before the Swedish penalty area. They need to make something work soon. Korea has not lost any of their opening games in a World Cup in 20 years.
85' - Throw-in to Korea who have been spending more time driving the ball up from the wings, but interestingly, they are always short of numbers every time the situation arises.
83' - The corner didn't result in anything concrete, but the Koreans return with a lofted ball into the Swedish penalty area. But Hwang cannot get there in time.
82'- Korea get a free-kick in a promising position outside the Swedish box, thanks to a Granqvist foul. But the resulting chaos ends with a corner.
81' - And Larsson goes off to very warm applause by the Swedish fans. And he is replaced by Svensson, a versatile midfielder.
80' - Seb Larsson is down and it looks like he is about to be subsituted. the Swedish team Physio on the pitch to help Larsson trudge along to the sidelines.
79' - The Korean team is beginning to spend more time around the Swedish box as they try to open up the opposition defense with some fancy footwork.
78' - Chance!!! intelligent run and header to bring down the ball by Son, but Hwang loses his footing and the chance.
77' - Substitution for Sweden: Toivonen goes off as Isaac Kiese Thielin enters the fray.
75' - The atmosphere in the stadium has gone up a notch since the goal. The Koreans have gotten more aggressive in their approach.
73' - Meanwhile, Marcus Berg is down on the ground, having hit his jaw against a Korean player's shoulder. But all seems to be fine for now as the big man gets up and continues.
73' - Substitution for Koreans, as they send in Seun-Woo Lee in place of Shin-Wook.
71'- Ekdal makes way for the young Hiljeberg, as the Swedes make their first substitution.
70' - Toivonen and Forsberg seem to have given up all inhibitions as they continue to run directly at the Koreans, with some good footwork inside the box.
68' - Hyun-Soo blocks Forsberg's attempt at goal which was only open for a fleeting moment.
66' - Shin-Wook hcomes off as the Korena's send in Woo-Young to occupy space in the mid-field.
66' - We have seen 7 penalties this World Cup, with 5 scored, and one very famously missed.
65' - GOAL!!! Granqvist steps up and scores for Sweden from the spot!!!! He scores Sweden's first World Cup goal since 2006.
63' - Penalty to Sweden!!! Claessen is brought down by Min-Woo, but the referee initially denies it. He has to stop play to consult the VAR, however.
62' - Berg and Forsberg have done wonderfully to create space int he Korean box. But Forsberg is forced off the ball.
61' - Sweden get their first booking of the day as Claessen brings down Lee Yong outside the Korean penalty box.