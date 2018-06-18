SWE vs KOR FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Sweden return with a win against South Korea

FULL-TIME: It has not been a game that will be pleasing to the eye, but there has been a lot of grit on show. And while the Koreans gave everything to match the Swedes, they fell short when it came to creating chances in the opposition's penalty area. Sweden, meanwhile, held off the high energy pressure exerted by the Koreans in the first 10 minutes of the game, and slowly grew into it.

A lot of talking points here, as VAR proved vital to the game's scoreline once again. Very important win for Sweden, while Korea have a big mountain to climb now, with Germany and Mexico waiting for both these teams.