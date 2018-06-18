App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 18, 2018 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SWE vs KOR FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Sweden return with a win against South Korea

Catch all the highlights from the Group F encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between Sweden and South Korea at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

highlights

  • Jun 18, 07:29 PM (IST)

    That's it for our coverage of Sweden vs Republic of Korea. 

  • Jun 18, 07:27 PM (IST)

    FULL-TIME: It has not been a game that will be pleasing to the eye, but there has been a lot of grit on show. And while the Koreans gave everything to match the Swedes, they fell short when it came to creating chances in the opposition's penalty area. Sweden, meanwhile, held off the high energy pressure exerted by the Koreans in the first 10 minutes of the game, and slowly grew into it. 

    A lot of talking points here, as VAR proved vital to the game's scoreline once again. Very important win for Sweden, while Korea have a big mountain to climb now, with Germany and Mexico waiting for both these teams. 

  • Jun 18, 07:22 PM (IST)

    94' - And it is all over!!! Sweden return to the World Cup after 12 years in the wilderness, with a win!! 

  • Jun 18, 07:21 PM (IST)

    93' - Koreans appeal for a penalty, due to a hand ball in the Swedish area is denied by the referee. The players continue with the game.

  • Jun 18, 07:20 PM (IST)

    93' - Both teams have been looking slower in the last few minutes, due to the exertions of the past 90 mins. but there is no lack of effort still. 

  • Jun 18, 07:19 PM (IST)

    91' - Hwang heads a well worked and determined move by the Koreans, well off the target!!! 

  • Jun 18, 07:18 PM (IST)

    90' - 4 minutes added on. 

  • Jun 18, 07:17 PM (IST)

    90' - Another patient and cautious build-up by the Koreans, but they drive the ball wide and lose it for a goal-kick to the Swedes. 

  • Jun 18, 07:17 PM (IST)

    88' -  Another Korean attempt is easily cleared off by the Swedes who look set to maintain their 8th clean sheet in consecutive international matches.. 

  • Jun 18, 07:15 PM (IST)

    86' - Korea are trying to build-up patiently, but keep losing out the ball every time they bring the ball in the middle, before the Swedish penalty area. They need to make something work soon. Korea has not lost any of their opening games in a World Cup in 20 years.  

  • Jun 18, 07:12 PM (IST)

    85' - Throw-in to Korea who have been spending more time driving the ball up from the wings, but interestingly, they are always short of numbers every time the situation arises. 

  • Jun 18, 07:11 PM (IST)

    83' - The corner didn't result in anything concrete, but the Koreans return with a lofted ball into the Swedish penalty area. But Hwang cannot get there in time.

  • Jun 18, 07:09 PM (IST)

    82'-  Korea get a free-kick in a promising position outside the Swedish box, thanks to a Granqvist foul. But the resulting chaos ends with a corner. 

  • Jun 18, 07:08 PM (IST)

    81' - And Larsson goes off to very warm applause by the Swedish fans. And he is replaced by Svensson, a versatile midfielder. 

  • Jun 18, 07:07 PM (IST)

    80' - Seb Larsson is down and it looks like he is about to be subsituted. the Swedish team Physio on the pitch to help Larsson trudge along to the sidelines. 

  • Jun 18, 07:06 PM (IST)

    79' - The Korean team is beginning to spend more time around the Swedish box as they try to open up the opposition defense with some fancy footwork. 

  • Jun 18, 07:05 PM (IST)

    78' - Chance!!! intelligent run and header to bring down the ball by Son, but Hwang loses his footing and the chance. 

  • Jun 18, 07:04 PM (IST)

    77' - Substitution for Sweden: Toivonen goes off as Isaac Kiese Thielin enters the fray.

  • Jun 18, 07:03 PM (IST)

    75' - The atmosphere in the stadium has gone up a notch since the goal. The Koreans have gotten more aggressive in their approach. 

  • Jun 18, 07:02 PM (IST)

    73' - Meanwhile, Marcus Berg is down on the ground, having hit his jaw against a Korean player's shoulder. But all seems to be fine for now as the big man gets up and continues. 

  • Jun 18, 07:00 PM (IST)

    73' - Substitution for Koreans, as they send in Seun-Woo Lee in place of Shin-Wook.

  • Jun 18, 06:59 PM (IST)

    71'- Ekdal makes way for the young Hiljeberg, as the Swedes make their first substitution. 

  • Jun 18, 06:57 PM (IST)

    70' - Toivonen and Forsberg seem to have given up all inhibitions as they continue to run directly at the Koreans, with some good footwork inside the box. 

  • Jun 18, 06:57 PM (IST)

    68' -  Hyun-Soo blocks Forsberg's attempt at goal which was only open for a fleeting moment. 

  • Jun 18, 06:55 PM (IST)

    66' - Shin-Wook hcomes off as the Korena's send in Woo-Young to occupy space in the mid-field. 

  • Jun 18, 06:54 PM (IST)

    66' - We have seen 7 penalties this World Cup, with 5 scored, and one very famously missed.

  • Jun 18, 06:53 PM (IST)

    65' - GOAL!!! Granqvist steps up and scores for Sweden from the spot!!!! He scores Sweden's first World Cup goal since 2006. 

  • Jun 18, 06:52 PM (IST)

    63' - Penalty to Sweden!!! Claessen is brought down by Min-Woo, but the referee initially denies it. He has to stop play to consult the VAR, however.

  • Jun 18, 06:50 PM (IST)

    62' - Berg and Forsberg have done wonderfully to create space int he Korean box. But Forsberg is forced off the ball. 

  • Jun 18, 06:49 PM (IST)

    61' - Sweden get their first booking of the day as Claessen brings down Lee Yong outside the Korean penalty box. 

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.