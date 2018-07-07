SWE vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: England through to the semi-finals with 2-0 win

Live now
Jul 07, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
65' Substitution for Sweden: Guidetti: In ; Toivonen: Out
Olsson: In ; Forsberg: Out
58' GOAL! Dele Alli (ENG)
Sweden 0-2 England
31' GOAL! Maguire (ENG)
Sweden 0-1 England
Well, that's it for our live coverage of this game. Congratulations to England. See you folks in a while for the next game as Russia and Croatia battle it out to see who will face England in the semi-finals.
FULL-TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistle, signaling the end of the game. England are going through to the semi-finals. Sweden have to go home after their tough defence finally broke down.
Sweden 0-2 England
90+5' Olsson runs forward for Sweden after picking up the ball. A short scrappy tussle in the English box sees Lingard and Rashford pick up the ball and run forward.
90+4' Larsson fouled Kane close to the Swedish penalty area. England have a free kick, but they take it short and Kane takes the ball towards the corner.
90+4' Yellow Card for Larsson (SWE)
90+3' Sweden are still looking for a goal, but they can't seem to find much of an opening through England's defence.
90+1' Substitution for England - Rashford: In ; Sterling: Out
90' Larsson sends his free kick too high. England escape that late scare.
5 minutes added on.
90' A counter-attack by Sweden yields a free kick for Sweden after Maguire fouled Granqvist right outside the English penalty box. This could be promising for Sweden. Larsson stands over the ball.
88' Sterling did very well in beating his marker on the far side. He went on to set up Ashley Young inside the Swedish box. But Young couldn't take his shot first-time, and Sweden managed to escape.
87' Maguire gets the first booking of the game after an ill-advised push from behind against Guidetti. The discipline shown by both teams so far has been commendable.
87' Yellow Card for Maguire (ENG)
86' Lingard is fouled close to the corer flag and England get another promising set-piece opportunity.
84' Substitution for England - Dier: In ; Henderson: Out
84' Free kick is too heavy and the ball out for a goal-kick to Sweden.
83' Augustinsson's challenge has brought down Trippier close to the Swedish box. Free kick for England.
81' Pickford seems to be in argument with Berg after what he believed was the Swede's attempt to him hurt him. The keeper got to the ball first, and di not like the striker's challenge on him. Referee puts an end to the argument. Meanwhile, England try to attack with Kane and Lingard.
79' Sweden try to break forward again with Olssson getting a pass on the far side. But England manage to escape from that attack. Meanwhile, Sweden's Krafth is down after a collision with Young.
78' ALMOST! Trippier sent another ball into the Swedish box, but the Swedish defenders blocked Sterling from getting to it. The ball goes out for a throw.
76' Substitution for England - Delph: In ; Dele Alli: Out
75' Sweden seem to have two players down, clutching their ankles: Claesson and Larsson. But England hold possession and play on as the two players pick themselves up, albeit slowly.
72' SAVE! Sweden went forward on another counter. Guidetti set up Berg, who was inside the box. Berg turned and shot. But his shot, which looked like it would go in from just below the cross-bar, was guided out by a quick reaction from Pickford.
71' Cross into the English box by Olsson, but Maguire clears it away.
69' Alli tried to take a shot on a volley, but his attempt was blocked. England managed to get a corner from that, but Trippier's delivery yields nothing.