'Surprised' PCB responds to Jay Shah; hints at pulling out of 2023 ODI World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday responded to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's comments on India's participation at next year's Asia Cup.

Shah said at BCCI's AGM, on Tuesday, that the Men in Blue will not travel to Pakistan next year, which is hosting the 50-over Asia Cup, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The PCB, headed by former cricketer Ramiz Raja, issued a statement on Wednesday stating their "surprise" and "disappointment at Shah's 'unilateral' decision to shift next year's Asia Cup out of Pakistan. The statement hints at Pakistan pulling out of next year's ODI World Cup in India and future ICC events in the country.

India last travelled to Pakistan for a bilateral series in 2006 while Pakistan last visited India in late December 2012. India did travel to Pakistan in 2008, and Pakistan was in India in 2016, but those were for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup respectively.

The two countries have not toured one another in recent years owing to historical political tensions between the sub-continent neighbours.

The PCB's statement reads in full: "The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr. Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications.

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr. Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia.

“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.

“The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC President. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter.”