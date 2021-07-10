Super Sunday: From Euro 2020 finals to the Wimbledon, check timings for your favourite sporting events here

Euro 2020: England defeated Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final match at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 7. In this picture: England's Harry Maguire heads the ball (Image: Andy Rain/Pool via AP)

Sunday July 11 has emerged as 'Super Sunday' for all the sports enthusiasts worldwide, with multiple sporting events taking place throughout the day. The sports lovers are spoilt for choice with Copa America, Euro Cup 2020 finals to the Wimbledon men's summit clash scheduled for tomorrow.

For the cricket lovers, West Indies will be taking on Australia for the second T-20 international. The match will begin at 5 am in the morning.

For the football enthusiasts, two big events are going to take place. One being the Copa America final between Argentina and Brazil, while other being UEFA EURO Cup 2021 final between England and Italy.

Known as the Battle of the Americas, the match will see former teammates and superstars of world football Messi and Neymar fight against each other at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana Stadium. The match will be broadcast from 5:30 AM (IST) and will be available on Sony Sports network channels. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the Brazil vs Argentina match with English Commentary. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV app.

The thrilling UEFA EURO 2020 final between England and Italy will begin at 12:30 AM IST (GMT+5.5) on July 12 at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be telecast in English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam by Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). Fans can also watch the action unfold LIVE on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY SIX and SONY TEN 4 channels.

Apart from this, the Wimbledon Men's Singles 2021 final will too take place from 6 pm (IST) onwards. The match will be played between World No.1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic vs Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. The LIVE broadcast of Wimbledon 2021 will be covered by Star Sports India. Wimbledon lovers can also watch the tournament on OTT-platform Hotstar.

Djokovic will be playing his 30th Grand Slam Final, aiming to win record equal 20th Grand Slam with Spanish Legend Rafael Nadal and Swiss Tennis Maestro Roger Federer.

Among others, India Women's cricket team will play against England for the 2nd T-20 international match. The match will begin from 7 PM (IST) onwards. The match will be broadcast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD.