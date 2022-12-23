Sunrisers Hyderabad's Fazalhaq Farooqi sacked by Big Bash League franchise

(Image credit: @fazalfarooqi10/Twitter)

Big Bash League franchise Sydney Thunder have parted ways with Fazalhaq Farooqi after it received a complaint about the behaviour of the player following an incident on December 15. Thunder immediately referred it to Cricket Australia (CA) for investigation, which found the player of misconduct.



The left-arm pacer Farooqi has played all four of Thunder's BBL matches so far, including the disastrous match against Adelaide Strikers on December 16 when the Thunder was all out for 15 while chasing 140 to win. He was the only not out batsman, scoring one run, and had taken 3 wickets for 20 runs in the first innings.

This match was one day after the supposed incident that led to his contract termination.

Farooqi is part of the Sunriser Hyderabad squad and has been retained going into the IPL 2023 season. He was picked up in the 2022 auction and played 3 games for SRH in the season. He picked 2 wickets in the season at an average of 55 and an Economy Rate of 9.17.

He is also part of the MI Emirates team in the UAE's ILT20 competition, which is scheduled to begin in January.

It is unclear whether he will take part in that competition or the upcoming IPL 2023 season.