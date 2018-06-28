App
Jun 28, 2018 01:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SUI vs CRC FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Switzerland 1-1 Costa Rica; Waston equalises for Costa Rica

Catch all the live updates from the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E match between Switzerland and Costa Rica, from the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod.

highlights

  • Jun 28, 01:10 AM (IST)

    81' Shaqiri has been taken off since he is already on a yellow card. And the Swiss manager has sent defender Lang in order to prevent any more Costa Rica goals. 

  • Jun 28, 01:09 AM (IST)

    80' Substitution for Switzerland - Lang: Out ; Shaqiri: Out

    Substitution for Costa Rica - Wallace: In ; Colindres: Out

  • Jun 28, 01:07 AM (IST)

    79' Campbell breaks free and almost single-handedly sends the Swiss defence into panic. He manages to hold on to the ball and sets up Borges, whose shot is just saved by Sommer. 

  • Jun 28, 01:06 AM (IST)

    78' Drmic clatters the cross-bar with his header, after a good cross from Embolo. 

  • Jun 28, 01:05 AM (IST)

    77' Rodriguez sent a cross into the Costa Rican penalty box, where Embolo was free. But his header down finds no one. 

  • Jun 28, 01:03 AM (IST)

    75' Yellow Card for Zakaria (SUI)

  • Jun 28, 01:01 AM (IST)

    72' More dull back and forth in the mid-field by Switzerland, with moments in between where Costa Rica get the ball and counter, but create nothing themselves. 

  • Jun 28, 12:57 AM (IST)

    69' Substitution for Switzerland - Drmic: In ; Gravanovic: Out  

  • Jun 28, 12:56 AM (IST)

    69' Oviedo sends in a cross to the far side of the Swiss box. Campbell is there, But Rodriguez heads it out for a corner. 

  • Jun 28, 12:55 AM (IST)

    67' The game has slowed down a lot at the moment as nothing side is threatening to do much. Oviedo made a run and tried to feed the ball into the Swiss penalty area, but Schaer easily dealt with it. 

  • Jun 28, 12:52 AM (IST)

    64' Borges takes a chance! But it goes wide without troubling Swiss keeper Sommer. 

  • Jun 28, 12:51 AM (IST)

    63' Colindres gets a nice ball in mid-field, but Swiss Zakaria powers him out of possession. 

  • Jun 28, 12:50 AM (IST)

    62' Switzerland are patiently trying to move the ball around the Costa Rican box, looking for a space to exploit and create a chance. 

  • Jun 28, 12:49 AM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 12:48 AM (IST)

    60' Substitution for Switzerland - Zakaria: In ; Behrami: Out

  • Jun 28, 12:46 AM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 12:45 AM (IST)

    57' Campbell managed to earn his team a corner. And everybody went forward for Costa Rica. Waston leapt higher than everyone else to finally beat Yan Sommer, as the ball went in from his header. 

  • Jun 28, 12:44 AM (IST)

    56' GOAL! Waston (CRC)

    Switzerland 1 - 1 Costa Rica

  • Jun 28, 12:42 AM (IST)

    54' Oviedo is nicely set up inside the Swiss box by Colindres' header. But he mis-hits as it goes too high. 

  • Jun 28, 12:40 AM (IST)

    51' Dzemaili finds a wonderful pass to release Embolo in the box. But Gonzalez manages to reach first and kick it out for a corner. The Costa Ricans try to break from their and release Campbell, But Sommer gets there first. 

  • Jun 28, 12:37 AM (IST)

    49' Ricardo cuts across the Costa Rica box and releases a shot from his left foot. It goes high, and Navas breathes easy. 

  • Jun 28, 12:37 AM (IST)

    48' SHOT! Costa Rica counter and get themselves a corner. The corner kick goes too far out. Borges presses the Swiss and manages to send the ball back inside the Switzerland box. Waston bends down to leave it for Campbell, whose shot curls away from the goal. 

  • Jun 28, 12:35 AM (IST)

    47' Shaqiri's free kick goes in search of Schaer. But Waston is there and he heads it clear. 

  • Jun 28, 12:34 AM (IST)

    46' Oviedo fouls Shaqiri outside the Costa Rican penalty box. 

  • Jun 28, 12:33 AM (IST)

    And Costa Rica get the second half underway. 

  • Jun 28, 12:31 AM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 12:21 AM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 12:21 AM (IST)
  • Jun 28, 12:18 AM (IST)

    HALF-TIME: The referee finally blows the whistle for half-time. Switzerland lead 1-0 against Costa Rica as we head into the break. As things stand, the Swiss are comfortably on course for progress into the knockout stages - especially with word coming in that Brazil are leading their game against Serbia by 1-0 thanks to a Paulinho goal. 

  • Jun 28, 12:16 AM (IST)

    45' Shaqiri sends the ball forwad to Embolo. But Waston is alert to it and heads the ball out for a corner. 

    1 minute added on. 

