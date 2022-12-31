 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Substantial improvement' in Rishabh Pant's condition, says close family aide

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 08:11 PM IST

The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet in a road accident on Friday morning, according to police.

There is substantial improvement in the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant and doctors are yet to decide if he has to be shifted to some other facility, according to his family friends and others who visited him at the hospital in Dehradun on Saturday.

Pant's mother Saroj Pant and his sister Sakshi, who arrived from London on Saturday morning, are with him at the hospital, they said.

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Shyam Sharma and Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher were among those who met Pant at the hospital.

"There are no immediate plans to shift him anywhere as his condition has improved substantially since yesterday,' said Umesh Kumar who has been constantly with the family at the Max Hospital here.

"A plastic surgery on his forehead had been performed on Friday itself. Its first dressing was also done today," he said.  The 25-year-old, who was on his way to his hometown Roorkee to surprise his mother, suffered injuries on his head, back and feet in a road accident on Friday morning, according to police. Hospital authorities have said that his condition is stable.

His condition is improving but the BCCI doctors who are constantly in touch with the doctors at the Max Hospital will take a call on whether or not he should be taken elsewhere for the treatment of his ligament injury, Umesh Kumar said.