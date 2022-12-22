 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stokes leads all-rounders’ list in Friday’s Indian Premier League mini auction

Guru Krishnan
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 2016 winners, have the maximum amount remaining in their purse to splurge at the auction among the 10 teams while Kolkata Knight Riders have the least money available.

The Tata IPL auction will be held on December 23 in Kochi. (Image: iplt20.com)

As the hammer is set to go down at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction in Kochi on Friday, almost all the franchises will be setting their sights on all-rounders who can do multitasking and get the job done on the field.

Eighty seven vacancies are to be filled by the 10 IPL franchises, a little over one-third of them open for overseas players, from among the 405 players who have registered for the one-day auction.

While the core strength of each of the teams had been finalised at the mega auction in February this year, some of the franchises have traded players while some others have released players including, those from overseas, in order to resurrect their teams in next year’s IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the 2016 winners, have the maximum amount remaining in their purse to splurge at the auction among the 10 teams. With ₹42.25 crore remaining and four overseas slots to be filled, SRH, which released even their captain Kane Williamson of New Zealand, are in a better position to go all out and acquire top all-rounder of England, Ben Stokes. The 31-year-old Englishman begins at a base price of ₹2 crore.

For the record, Kolkata Knight Riders have the least money available for the auction, with ₹7.05 crore remaining from which to pick a maximum of three foreign players and with 11 available slots.

Stokes at the forefront 