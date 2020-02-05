Thanks to cricket, Star Sports continues its dominance in 2020

Thanks to its cricket properties, the Star Sports network dominated the sports genre in January.

BARC data showed that between January 4 and 10, Star Sports was at the top of the charts in the sports channels category and maintained the lead in the following weeks.

Going by the impressions recorded by Star Sports 1 Hindi, there has been a 12 percent increase in impressions for the channel from week 1 to week 3.

Impressions are defined as the number of individuals of a target audience, averaged across minutes.

Star Sports 1 Hindi topped the sports channel chart with 33,75,78,000 impressions during week 1 and the number went up to 37,97,70,000 in week 3.

In week 1, the third T20 International match between India and Sri Lanka kept Star Sports 1 Hindi at the top. In week 3, it was India’s One-Day International against Australia.

In week 2, India’s win over Australia in the second ODI (One Day International) saw 1,20,21,000 impressions.

However, it was the match between India and Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live that got more audience glued to their television sets with impressions at 1,54,80,000 during week 1, a gain of close to 30 percent from the previous week.

This again signals to the fact that interest for shorter format of cricket is more than a 50-over game amid cricket enthusiasts.

But when there are two strong teams playing, interest for longer format cricket also increases. Take the example of India-Australia 3rd ODI match which recorded 1,57,05,000 impressions on Star Sports 1 Hindi in week 3.

Along with India-Australia matches, Star Sports network channels maintained their supremacy in the third week (January 18-24) due to the T20I series opener in New Zealand that further strengthened Star Sports’ position as the sports’ genre leader with the match recording 97,28,000 impressions.

And it looks like the Star Sports network will continue to top the charts in the sports genre as the week ahead will have the audience data for the New Zealand-India T20 International series.