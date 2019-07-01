Sri Lanka vs West Indies, Cricket World Cup 2019: Windies choke as Sri Lanka notch a consolation win

Catch all the highlights from match 39 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between West Indies and Sri Lanka played at Riverside Ground,Chester-le-Street Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/17 Barbadian singer and fashion icon Rihanna was in the stands as Sri Lanka met West Indies in match 39 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Riverside Ground,Chester-le-Street. West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field. Shannon Gabriel came in for Kemar Roach in the West Indies playing XI while Sri Lanka made three changes. (Image: Reuters) 2/17 Sri Lankan opening pair of Kusal Perera and Dimuth Karunaratne put up a 93-run partnership during which Perera completed his half-century. (Image: Reuters) 3/17 Holder broke the Karunaratne-Perera opening partnership when he sent back Karunaratne in the 16th over. Karunaratne made 32 off 48 as West Indies were 93/1. (Image: Reuters) 4/17 Perera followed his captain back to the pavilion in the 19th over when he was run-out. Perear made 64 off 51 as Sri Lanka were 104/2. (Image: Reuters) 5/17 Avishka Fernando was sent in to bat at No. 3. The youngster played attractive shots all-round the park and kept the score board moving. (Image: Reuters) 6/17 Kusal Mendis scored a steady 39 off 41 before Windies spinner Fabian Allen caught and bowled the Sri Lankan batsman in the 32nd over. Sri Lanka were 189/3. (Image: Reuters) 7/17 Angelo Mathews scored a quickfire 20 and steadied the Sri Lankan innings before Holder struck once again for the West Indies as he clean bowled Mathewes in the 40th over. (Image: Reuters) 8/17 Fernando batted brilliantly and completed his maiden ODI hundred in the 47th over. Fernando was dismissed in the very next over by Sheoldon Cottrell. The Sri Lankan batsman walked off the field to a standing ovation after he made 104 off 103 hitting 9 4s and 2 6s. (Image: Reuters) 9/17 Lahiru Thirimanne hit an unbeaten 45 off 33 lower down the order as Sri Lanka finished with an imposing total of 338/6 in 50 overs. (Image: Reuters) 10/17 West Indies chase began on a wrong note as Lasith Malinga dismissed Sunil Ambris in the third over. Ambris made just 5 as West Indies were 12/1. (Image: Reuters) 11/17 Malinga then sent back Shai Hope in the fifth over as West Indies were reduced to 22/2. Hope made 5 off 11. (Image: Reuters) 12/17 The Universe Boss Chris Gayle played a slow innings of 35 from 48 balls before he skied a delivery from Kasun Rajitha which was safely pouched by Jeffrey Vandersay. Gayle walked back to the pavilion in the 16th over as West Indies were struggling at 71/3. (Image: Reuters) 13/17 Shimron Hetmyer hit 29 off 38 before a mix-up led to his run out in the 18th over. (Image: Reuters) 14/17 West Indies were in deep trouble when Holder was out in the 29th over. The Windies skipper made a run a ball 26 before he was caught by Jeevan Mendis off the bowling of Jeffrey Vandersay. (Image: Reuters) 15/17 Allen played a blinder as he smacked 51 off just 32 balls. He stitched a 83-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran to revive West Indies chase. A mix-up between the two batsmen in the 45th over saw Allen walk back. (Image: Reuters) 16/17 Pooran completed his maiden ODI hundred in the 45th over to West Indies alive in the chase. (Image: Reuters) 17/17 Angelo Mathews bowled the 48th over of the match and got the vital wicket of Pooran. Pooran walked back after making 118 off 103. West Indies choked in the chase and Sri Lanka won the match by 23 runs. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 1, 2019 11:53 pm