SRH edge past MI with 3-run victory to stay in hunt for the play-offs

A good comeback in the middle overs and a wicket-maiden in the 19th over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a thrilling three-run victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The win kept SRH’s Play Offs hopes alive.

Put in to bat, SRH posted a competitive total of 193 for six. MI were cruising to victory through the opening stand of 95 in 69 deliveries between MI captain Rohit Sharma (48, 36b, 2x4, 4x6) and Ishan Kishan (43, 34b, 5x4, 1x6) before their dismissals within six balls of each other in successive overs (11th and 12th), followed by twin strikes by Umran Malik in the 15th brought SRH back in the game.

There was a twist in the tale when Singapore’s Tim David continued to impress with his big-hitting abilities and smashed four sixes off T Natarajan full tosses including three in succession – all on the on side – in the 18th over to bring the equation to within MI’s reach. However, his run out for 46 (18 balls, 3x4, 4x6) in trying to retain strike off the last ball, hitting back to the bowler and being run out by Natarajan himself, handed SRH back the advantage.

SRH eventually contained MI to 190 for seven to taste a win after being defeated for five straight matches. With 12 points and one match to go, SRH need other results to go in their favour including Royal Challengers Bangalore losing on Thursday to Gujarat Titans. An RCB win will mean curtains for SRH, leaving their last match on Sunday inconsequential.

Though SRH did not get off to a bright start, they put up a formidable score courtesy their No. 3 batsman Rahul Tripathi’s 76 (44b, 9x4, 3x6) and his two fifty-plus partnerships for the second and third wickets.

With opener and comeback man Priyam Garg, who opened with Abhishek Sharma as Williamson, woefully out of runs, dropped himself down in the batting order, Tripathi shared 78 in 45 balls. The 21-year-old Garg, playing his first match of this tournament, got into the act straightaway. Despite losing his opening partner Abhishek Sharma – SRH’s second highest run-getter so far – early, Garg was unafraid to play his shots.

Garg was lucky to be dropped by Sanjay Yadav on 10 after he pulled Daniel Sams in the sixth over, and both Jasprit Bumrah from short fine-leg and Yadav from long-leg went for the catch. There was nearly a collision due to poor communication and Yadav eventually dropped him as Bumrah pulled out at the last minute.

This apart, Garg supported Tripathi admirably, his sweep off left-arm spinner Yadav and reverse sweep off leg-spinner Mayank Markande for fours besides a pull off Daniel Sams and a slog sweep off Yadav for sixes being strokes worth watching.

Garg and Tripathi went neck-and-neck in scoring at one phase that the MI captain Sharma tried different combinations to separate the pair. The ploy worked when he brought medium-pacer Ramandeep Singh for the first time in the 10th over and the right-armer succeeded in dismissing Garg, who drove straight back to the bowler for 42 (26b, 4x4, 2x6).

Tripathi played a subdued role in the third wicket stand with Pooran, his share in the first 50 of the partnership being only 14 when the newly-appointed West Indies white ball captain and left-hander played the slog sweep with maximum rewards against Markande after picking up pacer Riley Meredith for two successive sixes over long-off and square-leg. Pooran attacked early on that he scored 36 in the first fifty of the partnership.

But the West Indian added only two to the next 26 runs as Tripathi took over. After slamming Sams into the second tier of MCA Pavilion in the wide long-on region and two more fours off the Australian in the 16th, Tripathi played the most attractive shot of his innings – a handsome six from middle and leg – depositing Meredith over wide long-on.

Pooran and Tripathi fell in the space of four balls, the former flicking to deep mid-wicket, where Mayank Markande dived in front and had his fingers under the ball to the satisfaction of the third umpire while Tripathi skied Ramandeep to long-on.

Ramandeep took his second wicket of the over, and third of the match, by having Aiden Markram loft to long-off. Ramandeep finished with best figures among MI bowlers, three for 20 in three overs. His twin strikes in the 18th over and conceding only three runs was largely responsible in disallowing SRH to touch 200.

But in the end, the total was just enough for SRH to win.