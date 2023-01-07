Squash World No. 17 Saurav Ghosal on Asian Games 2023 gold: 'It's on my bucket list'

At the Asian Team Squash Championships in November 2022, the Indian men were staring at an exit at the semi-final stage against Malaysia. After Abhay Singh lost the opener (2-3) to Mohammad Syafiq Kamal, Saurav Ghosal trailed 1-2 against Eain Yow Ng.

It was a familiar situation that they found themselves in at the tournament. In previous editions, India had made the semi-final stage a few times. And on three occasions, they had made it to the final, only to eventually finish as runners-up.

They were now hoping to break the final jinx, but yet again, it seemed like a premature end to their campaign.

It was down to Ghosal to turn the tie around. The pressure on India’s No. 1 was palpable, but he eventually pulled off a 3-2 win, while Ramit Tandon sealed the decider against Addeen Idrakie (3-1) to take them to the final.

“Going into that match, I knew I was capable of winning. But trailing 0-1 on the whole in the semi-final puts that little bit more pressure on you. I tried to focus on each point at a time and enjoy the battle as best as I could. It worked out well eventually,” Ghosal says.

“We both played really well, and it was easily the best match of the tournament,” he adds.

Coming through a tough semi-final fixture, the final against Kuwait was less of a challenge (2-0) as the team of Ghosal, Singh, Tandon and Velavan Senthilkumar clinched gold for India for the first time at the tourney.

“As a team, we knew that Malaysia was stronger than Kuwait. But after the high of coming back from the dead, the next day can often be really flat. I wouldn’t say we were at our best, but we did what was needed to win the final, so it felt great,” Ghosal says.

“And to do it the way we did and not lose a single tie throughout the tournament was very satisfying,” he adds.

The gold added to the many firsts that Ghosal achieved in 2022. At the WSF World Doubles Championships in April, he teamed up with Dipika Pallikal Karthik to pick up India’s first gold at the tournament.

“That was a big deal because Dipika was making a comeback after over three years. The way we played that week was brilliant,” Ghosal says.

The two came together yet again to take bronze at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August - another triumph Ghosal cherishes, since they beat Australians Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley, whom they had lost to in the final of the 2018 edition. But Birmingham was truly special, for Ghosal’s bronze in the men’s singles - India’s first individual medal in squash at the Games - after beating a familiar foe in James Willstrop of England.

The Asian Team Championships gold rounded up a special year for Ghosal, though he’s left with mixed feelings when he looks back at the season.

“The things we’ve achieved for India in 2022 are great memories, and hopefully we can build on it and make 2023 special as well. But on the PSA Tour, I feel like I have underachieved a little bit. I was playing at a very high level than what I’ve shown, but the body didn’t respond well towards the end of the year. I think it’s an accumulation of all the work that I’ve put in and the squash that I’ve been playing over the years,” he says.

At World No. 17, Ghosal is the oldest player among the top-20 men. While there’s been some let up in his speed over time, he’s focused on adding power to his game - both in terms of explosive movement as well as the hitting - to continue evolving into a better player.

“I know that if my body is physically responding well, I can pretty much match anyone. So I don’t have any kind of fear on that front. There are certain things that I am very good at, which I need to do in order to be able to impose the way I want to play. So I try and focus on these things and tactically try to be as good as I possibly can to push through,” he says.

“Every day is a new day, and you feel different, so it’s a question of understanding where you’re at - both physically and mentally - and trying to make the best of what the day brings to you,” he adds.

Each time he hits the court, Ghosal believes that there’s a fine line between working smart and not putting in the effort that is needed. Though he’s been an ardent devotee of the game, he too has experienced moments when he’s had to take time off. Then again, he also knows it could be another one of those sessions where he just needs to get started, before he finds his groove and trains at an optimum level.

This awareness has helped Ghosal manage his workload over the last season in order to produce his best. He says that it was difficult to get rest in 2022. So, after playing in New Zealand and Singapore in November, he decided to take time off in order to come back stronger.

“Rejuvenating the mind and body is something that I am very mindful of these days,” he says.

When the 2023 season gets underway, Ghosal will have spent two decades as a professional. He still wakes up each morning with the desire to compete alongside the best. And though he’s realistic about the fact that he’s going to miss out on playing at the Paris Olympics, he still has unfinished business in sight.

“The World Championships, an individual gold and another team gold at the Asian Games (in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 - October 8), and making it to the top-5 of the world is on my bucket list. Right now, I still have the hunger to move forward and win some big things, so I want to keep playing for some time longer,” he says.