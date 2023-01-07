 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Squash World No. 17 Saurav Ghosal on Asian Games 2023 gold: 'It's on my bucket list'

Shail Desai
Jan 07, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

When the 2023 season gets underway, Saurav Ghosal will have spent two decades as a professional squash player. He still wakes up each morning with the desire to compete alongside the best.

Squash player Saurav Ghosal, 36, says he still has unfinished business, including winning individual and team gold medals at the 2023 Asian Games. (Photo via Twitter/BaselineVenture)

At the Asian Team Squash Championships in November 2022, the Indian men were staring at an exit at the semi-final stage against Malaysia. After Abhay Singh lost the opener (2-3) to Mohammad Syafiq Kamal, Saurav Ghosal trailed 1-2 against Eain Yow Ng.

It was a familiar situation that they found themselves in at the tournament. In previous editions, India had made the semi-final stage a few times. And on three occasions, they had made it to the final, only to eventually finish as runners-up.

They were now hoping to break the final jinx, but yet again, it seemed like a premature end to their campaign.

It was down to Ghosal to turn the tie around. The pressure on India’s No. 1 was palpable, but he eventually pulled off a 3-2 win, while Ramit Tandon sealed the decider against Addeen Idrakie (3-1) to take them to the final.

“Going into that match, I knew I was capable of winning. But trailing 0-1 on the whole in the semi-final puts that little bit more pressure on you. I tried to focus on each point at a time and enjoy the battle as best as I could. It worked out well eventually,” Ghosal says.

“We both played really well, and it was easily the best match of the tournament,” he adds.