App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sports sponsorship slows marginally in 2018, but cricket and emerging sports show strong growth

With plenty of sports events in 2019, it looks like sports celebrities will be the talk of the town and get prominent attention from both consumers and the advertising world.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam
Whatsapp

While total sports sponsorship slowed down marginally last year at 12 percent in comparison to 2017 at 14 percent, cricket and emerging sports witnessed positive growth signals.

IPL fuels growth in cricket

According to a recently released GroupM report ESP report, the 11th edition of Indian Premier League fueled growth in cricket sponsorship, which saw an increase of 34 percent. IPL’s contribution in the growth stood at Rs 300 crore, which was a growth of 20 percent.

Along with cricket, emerging sports like Indian Super League (ISL), a football league and Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) saw strong business in 2018 with the latter witnessing 31 percent over the previous year in on-ground sponsorship. The growth was also backed by Odisha government announcing a five-year deal with Hockey India.

related news

On one hand, majority of the growth came from cricket last year, and on the other, football shrunk in comparison to 2017. This is also because in 2017 India hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Media spends

In terms of media spend, sports saw a growth of nine percent with television contributing majority spends at 85 percent. But digital also saw growth in advertising expenditures at 44 percent. However, print spends came down to Rs 178 crore in 2018 from Rs 356 crore in 2017.

Brand endorsements

Athlete brand endorsement value stood at Rs 482 crore in 2018, a growth of 22 percent from 2017. Cricket contributed 81 percent in the overall endorsement share with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni collectively pulling in 66 percent of all athlete endorsement money.

In terms of brand value, two sports personalities made headlines last year. While badminton player PV Sindhu touched Rs 35 crore with 11 brand deals, Virat Kohli’s brand value reached Rs 200 crore.

While overall growth in sports sponsorship was slightly lower than 2017 but in the sports industry a lot depends on the number of events. And this is why 2019 will prove to be a strong year for the sports industry especially with 12th edition of IPL and ICC World Cup taking place this year.

With plenty of sports events in 2019, it looks like sports celebrities will be the talk of the town and get prominent attention from both consumers and the advertising world.

The report predicts that 2019 will be a good year for both cricket and emerging sports.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 07:17 pm

tags #India #IPL 2019 #Sports

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Upset with Matric Scores? BSEB to Open S ...

Snapshot: CSK Choke KXIP, Maintain Dominance at Chepauk

Bihar Board Declared BSEB Class 10 Matric Result at bsebinteredu.in; N ...

IPL 2019 | Twitter Lauds CSK Spinners as Hosts Deny Punjab Victory

CBI Raids Bhushan Steel and Power's Premises in Rs 2,348 Crore Bank Fr ...

Shades Of India, Episode 154: Priyanka Gandhi Enters The Political Fra ...

Mehbooba Mufti Appeals to People to Reject Those Attempting to Fragmen ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Matric Result Out at bsebinteredu.i ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Released Matric Result; Official Si ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Look to Saharanpur, UP's likely bellwether, t ...

Samjhauta blast: From missing CCTV footage, call records to lack of wi ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Premier League: Liverpool leave it late against Southampton to move tw ...

Donald Trump’s immigration policies have caused chaos, may be encour ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH in Hyderabad: Rohit Sharma to take on t ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Here's what really happened at ...

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and mo ...

Teaser poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is intriguing AF!

Nauroz Mubarak: Priyanka Gandhi gets trolled for wishing Parsi New Yea ...

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers ...

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.