Sports sponsorship slows marginally in 2018, but cricket and emerging sports show strong growth

While total sports sponsorship slowed down marginally last year at 12 percent in comparison to 2017 at 14 percent, cricket and emerging sports witnessed positive growth signals.

IPL fuels growth in cricket

According to a recently released GroupM report ESP report, the 11th edition of Indian Premier League fueled growth in cricket sponsorship, which saw an increase of 34 percent. IPL’s contribution in the growth stood at Rs 300 crore, which was a growth of 20 percent.

Along with cricket, emerging sports like Indian Super League (ISL), a football league and Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) saw strong business in 2018 with the latter witnessing 31 percent over the previous year in on-ground sponsorship. The growth was also backed by Odisha government announcing a five-year deal with Hockey India.

On one hand, majority of the growth came from cricket last year, and on the other, football shrunk in comparison to 2017. This is also because in 2017 India hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Media spends

In terms of media spend, sports saw a growth of nine percent with television contributing majority spends at 85 percent. But digital also saw growth in advertising expenditures at 44 percent. However, print spends came down to Rs 178 crore in 2018 from Rs 356 crore in 2017.

Brand endorsements

Athlete brand endorsement value stood at Rs 482 crore in 2018, a growth of 22 percent from 2017. Cricket contributed 81 percent in the overall endorsement share with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni collectively pulling in 66 percent of all athlete endorsement money.

In terms of brand value, two sports personalities made headlines last year. While badminton player PV Sindhu touched Rs 35 crore with 11 brand deals, Virat Kohli’s brand value reached Rs 200 crore.

While overall growth in sports sponsorship was slightly lower than 2017 but in the sports industry a lot depends on the number of events. And this is why 2019 will prove to be a strong year for the sports industry especially with 12th edition of IPL and ICC World Cup taking place this year.

With plenty of sports events in 2019, it looks like sports celebrities will be the talk of the town and get prominent attention from both consumers and the advertising world.

The report predicts that 2019 will be a good year for both cricket and emerging sports.