App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sports minister asked IOA to come back after meeting CGF chief: Narinder Batra

IOA president Narinder Batra met Kiren Rijiju on August 23 along with Boxing Federation of India chief Ajay Singh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to meet him again after talking to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) chief on the proposal to boycott the 2022 CWG for dropping shooting.

IOA president Narinder Batra met Rijiju on August 23 along with Boxing Federation of India chief Ajay Singh.

"We discussed on the CWG 2022 participation/boycott issue. Hon'ble minister heard up patiently and asked us to meet with the president of CGF who has offered to come to India to meet with the president and secretary general of the IOA and then have another meeting with the hon'ble minister with the outcome," Batra said.

Close

In protest against the exclusion of shooting, the IOA had proposed boycott of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and sought the government's approval.

related news

In its Executive Board meeting in June, the CGF left out shooting from the 2022 Birmingham Games while recommending the inclusion of three new sports. The sport has featured in every Commonwealth Games since 1966 with the exception of Edinburgh 1970.

The CGF, on its part, had said it would want India to participate wholeheartedly in 2022 and look forward to meeting the IOA officials regarding the issue over the coming months.

The CGF had taken the position that it was the host nation's prerogative to decide the fate of shooting, which has always been an optional sport in the CWG.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 24, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #India #IOA #Sports

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.