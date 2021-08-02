MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

'Spirit of sportsmanship': Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim agree to share Olympic gold

Both Mutaz Barshim, 30, and Gianmarco Tamberi, 29, ended with jumps of 2.37 metres and had no failed attempts until they attempted to clear 2.39.

Moneycontrol News
August 02, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST
Gold medalists Mutaz Barshim, left, of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrate on the track after the final of the men's high jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Christian Petersen/Pool Photo via AP)

Gold medalists Mutaz Barshim, left, of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrate on the track after the final of the men's high jump at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Christian Petersen/Pool Photo via AP)


Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Barshim agreed to the tie on August 1 at the Tokyo Games in the men's high jump. The competition was settled not by clearing the top height but through a subtle nod.

Both Barshim, 30, and Tamberi, 29, ended with jumps of 2.37 metres and had no failed attempts until they attempted to clear 2.39.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on 2020 Tokyo Olympics

After three failures each at that height, an Olympic official first offered them a jump-off to decide the winner.

Replying, Barshim asked, "Can we have two golds?"

The official nodded, and the two athletes clasped hands and whooped for joy.

"I look at him, he looks at me, and we know it. We just look at each other and we know, that is it, it is done. There is no need," Barshim said.

"He is one of my best friends, not only on the track, but outside the track. We work together. This is a dream come true. It is the true spirit, the sportsman spirit, and we are here delivering this message," he added.

“I still can’t believe it happened,” Tamberi said. “Sharing with a friend is even more beautiful. ... It was just magical."

Both the high-jumpers were perfect until the bar was set to the Olympic-record height of 2.39 meters (7 feet 10 inches). Each missed three times.

(With inputs from agencies)

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of Tokyo Games
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Sports #Tokyo Olympics #trending #world
first published: Aug 2, 2021 12:55 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.