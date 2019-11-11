App
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spartan Poker releases schedule of India Poker Championship, online championship to have prize pool of Rs 16 cr

Poker may be a niche pursuit in India but it is growing both online and offline.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Digital gaming platform Spartan Poker on November 11 announced the schedule for two poker tournaments for next year – India Poker Championship (IPC) and India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) – with a guaranteed prize pool of Rs 5 crore and Rs 16 crore respectively.

The India Poker Championship will be held from January 14 to January 19 next year at Big Daddy Casino, Goa. Along with IPC, the 'IPC Main Event' wil also take place and the winner of the event will be honoured with the title of 'India Poker Champion 2020'.

Spartan Poker has also scheduled the online avatar of the IPC, called the India Online Poker Championship 2020 (IOPC), from January 24 to February 09, 2020, at SpartanPoker.com.

Close

Previously, IOPC had a Rs 11 plus crore GTD, which reached Rs 13 crore in prize pool. This year, the online tournament will have guaranteed prize pool of Rs 16 crore.

related news

Along with the tournaments, Spartan Poker will also host the third edition of India Poker Championship Awards to felicitate winners of the IOPC 2019 next year on January 14.

Online poker industry is growing at a rapid pace in India, which according to reports, stands at an estimated Rs 700 crore.

According to experts, there are an estimated eight million players playing poker in India currently, but only two million are online.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), had said that online real money skill gaming in India is currently at about Rs 3,053 crore approximately) and online poker is estimated to be at approximately 15 percent of that pie.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 09:00 pm

tags #poker #Sports

