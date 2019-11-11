Spartan Poker releases schedule of India Poker Championship, online championship to have prize pool of Rs 16 cr

Digital gaming platform Spartan Poker on November 11 announced the schedule for two poker tournaments for next year – India Poker Championship (IPC) and India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) – with a guaranteed prize pool of Rs 5 crore and Rs 16 crore respectively.

The India Poker Championship will be held from January 14 to January 19 next year at Big Daddy Casino, Goa. Along with IPC, the 'IPC Main Event' wil also take place and the winner of the event will be honoured with the title of 'India Poker Champion 2020'.

Spartan Poker has also scheduled the online avatar of the IPC, called the India Online Poker Championship 2020 (IOPC), from January 24 to February 09, 2020, at SpartanPoker.com.

Previously, IOPC had a Rs 11 plus crore GTD, which reached Rs 13 crore in prize pool. This year, the online tournament will have guaranteed prize pool of Rs 16 crore.

Along with the tournaments, Spartan Poker will also host the third edition of India Poker Championship Awards to felicitate winners of the IOPC 2019 next year on January 14.

Online poker industry is growing at a rapid pace in India, which according to reports, stands at an estimated Rs 700 crore.

According to experts, there are an estimated eight million players playing poker in India currently, but only two million are online.