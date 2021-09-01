Spanish football league La Liga's debut on MTV sees 3x reach versus previous season

La Liga, the Spanish football league which has signed a three year broadcasting deal with Viacom18 made its debut on MTV on August 14 and since then it is seeing strong traction on TV.

According to the network, the football league during its first weekend registered 3x reach on MTV versus earlier season.

Further data by Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), a TV audience measurement body noted that average time spent per viewer (TSV) for the opening weekend was 7x as compared to last La Liga season on TV.

And the male to female ratio for the league on MTV was recorded at 55:45.

Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, also pointed out that 38 percent of viewership for the football matches came from rural India, with over 51 percent viewership from urban cities, according to data by broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC).

In addition, 27 percent of the viewership contribution is coming from non-Hindi speaking markets (HSM).

In fact, the football league has opened the south market for MTV.

La Liga in Kerala recorded 41 minute time spent per viewer on MTV.

This is why Ailawadi said that they are looking at regionalization of La Liga with local language commentary.

Currently, all La Liga games are available on Viacom18's streaming platform Voot and key games will be aired on MTV.

Along with La Liga, Viacom18 has got on board two more sporting properties.

It has bagged the broadcast and digital rights of Abu Dhabi T10 league and the other of Italian Serie A (football league) for the Indian sub-continent region for the next three seasons.

With the addition of the three new sporting properties, Viacom18 now competes with networks like Star and Sony that have rights for premium cricketing properties.

Along with TV, OTTs like Disney+Hotstar, Sony LIV are seeing growth in number of subscribers on the back of sports properties.

Now, Voot has joined the likes of Sony LIV and Disney+Hotstar with the addition of three sporting properties.