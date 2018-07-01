Spain vs Russia FIFA World Cup 2018: Players to watch out for in round of 16 fixture

As the knockout rounds kick off in Russia, here’s a look at the top players to watch out from the last 16 encounter between Spain and Russia. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Isco | One of the most promising youngsters to watch at the World Cup, Isco has been phenomenal in midfield with his tireless box-to-box runs and excellent positional sense. He can also shoot from distance as he displayed in the opening game against Portugal where he rattled the crossbar from distance. Spain will heavily rely on him to carve out an opening in the Russian defence. 2/6 Artem Dzyuba | The tall striker has been a key player for his team in the group stages scoring two goals from three matches so far. His excellent ball holding skills and immaculate first touch will be essential to find a way past Spain’s central defensive pairing of Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos. 3/6 Andres Iniesta | The legendary midfielder could be playing in his last World Cup but hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down so far. His assist against Iran resulted in the only goal of the game helping Spain pick up all three points. Spain will be hoping he is able to pick his way through the host country’s defence when they take the field tonight. 4/6 Denis Cheryshev | Before the first game of the World Cup Cheryshev was a surprise inclusion in the Russian squad and a substitute in their opening game. An injury to Alan Dzagoev in the first game was enough for Cheryshev to grab his opportunity with both hands. He scored two in that game and one goal in the next one to leave him in contention for the Golden Boot. Russia will be hoping he adds to that tally against former champions Spain. 5/6 Diego Costa | The 29-year-old striker has been lethal with his finishing in the tournament so far with three goals from three games coming from just three attempts on target. His ability to hold the ball up and play with his back to goal provides Spain with a focal point to their attack which they have lacked in recent years. 6/6 Aleksandr Golovin | The midfielder has notched up one goal and two assist from just two games so far in the tournament. Forced to hone his skills playing futsal, the talented midfielder seems extremely comfortable in tight spaces and uses his unique dribbling style to get past players and pick out his teammates with pinpoint passes. First Published on Jul 1, 2018 09:28 am