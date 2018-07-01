Spain vs Russia FIFA World Cup 2018: Players to watch out for in round of 16 fixture

Denis Cheryshev | Before the first game of the World Cup Cheryshev was a surprise inclusion in the Russian squad and a substitute in their opening game. An injury to Alan Dzagoev in the first game was enough for Cheryshev to grab his opportunity with both hands. He scored two in that game and one goal in the next one to leave him in contention for the Golden Boot. Russia will be hoping he adds to that tally against former champions Spain.