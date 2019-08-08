South Africa batsman Hashim Amla retires from international cricket

South African batsman Hashim Amla on August 8 announced his retirement from international cricket. Amla, 36, hit 55 international centuries, including South Africa's highest Test score when he struck 311 not out against England at The Oval in 2012.

He was the second major South African player in three days to announce his retirement, following fast bowler Dale Steyn's announcement on August 5 that he was quitting Test cricket. Steyn will continue to be available for limited-overs internationals.

An elegant right-handed top-order batsman, Amla hit 9,282 runs at an average of 46.64 in 124 Test matches and 8,113 at 49.46 in 181 one-day internationals.