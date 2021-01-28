MARKET NEWS

Sourav Ganguly undergoes fresh angioplasty, two more stents implanted

The former India skipper had suffered a mild heart attack in January and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease.

PTI
January 28, 2021 / 07:45 PM IST
File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

File image of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

Indian cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly underwent another angioplasty on Thursday when two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries, an official at the private hospital where he is admitted said.

The 48-year-old cricket icon is "stable". "Two stents have been inserted to clear blocks in Mr Ganguly's coronary arteries," the official said..

Earlier in the day, doctors carried out a series of medical tests on Ganguly, who was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month, because of a cardiac condition.

The former India skipper had suffered a mild heart attack in January and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.
PTI
TAGS: #BCCI #cardiac arrest #cricket #Kolkata #Mild Heart Attack #Sourav Ganguly
first published: Jan 28, 2021 07:34 pm

