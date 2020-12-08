SonyLIV sees increase in views, subscriptions thanks to India tour of Australia

The Indian team, including captain Virat Kohli (second left), celebrates after taking a wicket against Australia during their first T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra. (Image: AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Video streaming platform SonyLIV saw an increase in viewership as well as subscription thanks to the India tour of Australia that started on November 27.

"The India tour of Australia has proved to be bigger than before for SonyLIV in terms of viewership as well as support from advertisers. Average daily views on SonyLIV have more than doubled post the commencement of the tournament," said a SonyLIV spokesperson.

The series which was streamed simultaneously in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu saw 50 percent of viewership coming from Hindi and regional language feeds.

In addition to the increase in viewership, the video streaming platform saw a rise in subscription. "Daily average subscriptions for SonyLIV have increased by five times post the tournament," the spokesperson added.

For the series, SonyLIV onboarded more than 70 brands as sponsors including Proctor & Gamble, Lenovo, Seagram’s Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water, Association of Mutual Funds of India and IIFL. WinzO and Mc Dowell’s No 1 Soda had come on board as co-powered sponsors.

The platform is expecting 50 to 60 percent revenue growth as compared to the last series and has sold out its ad inventory for one day international (ODI) matches and T20s. Around 15-20 percent inventory is left for the test matches.

Along with the digital platform, the India tour of Australia is finding strong traction on TV. Sony Pictures Networks India is expecting 15-20 percent increase in subscription revenues.

Along with the India tour of Australia, the channel saw strong traction for non-India series like the West Indies tour of England and Pakistan tour of England. For these series, the channel saw 200 percent increase in TV viewership.

This is why SPN is confident about the India tour of Australia.

Also, unlike Indian Premier League (IPL) which was played behind closed doors, the India tour of Australia is being played in front of a crowd in stadiums in Australia, signalling the fact that live sport is seeing some normalcy.