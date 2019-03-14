Sony Pictures Networks to broadcast 2020 Olympics in Indian subcontinent

The Sony Pictures Networks India has been awarded the broadcast rights in the Indian subcontinent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on March 14.

The Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), an established pay-television network in India, has also acquired media rights for the 2020 Lausanne Winter Youth Olympic Games.

It will provide comprehensive coverage across its broadcast and digital platforms in the Indian subcontinent.

In addition to the coverage on Sony's digital platform, SonyLIV, the Olympic Channel and other IOC digital platforms will feature highlights and replays of key events to supplement SPN's coverage of the Olympics.

The IOC and SPN will collaborate on creating a permanent Olympic Channel home within the SonyLIV service. Programming will feature year-round coverage of Olympic athletes and sports, highlighting locally relevant original content produced by SPN and Olympic Channel.