App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sony Pictures Networks to broadcast 2020 Olympics in Indian subcontinent

It will provide comprehensive coverage across its broadcast and digital platforms in the Indian subcontinent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Sony Pictures Networks India has been awarded the broadcast rights in the Indian subcontinent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on March 14.

The Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), an established pay-television network in India, has also acquired media rights for the 2020 Lausanne Winter Youth Olympic Games.

It will provide comprehensive coverage across its broadcast and digital platforms in the Indian subcontinent.

In addition to the coverage on Sony's digital platform, SonyLIV, the Olympic Channel and other IOC digital platforms will feature highlights and replays of key events to supplement SPN's coverage of the Olympics.

The IOC and SPN will collaborate on creating a permanent Olympic Channel home within the SonyLIV service. Programming will feature year-round coverage of Olympic athletes and sports, highlighting locally relevant original content produced by SPN and Olympic Channel.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #2020 Olympics #Companies #Sony Pictures Networks #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

China's Growing Presence in Indian Ocean a Challenge, We’re Keeping ...

She Never Told Me She was Upset With Me: Aamir Khan Clueless About Kan ...

Opposition Has Become Pakistan’s Weapon, Repeats What the Imran Khan ...

Manmohan Singh Was Not as Determined and Strong on Terror as Modi, Say ...

Govind Pansare Case: Irked over Probe, HC Says State a 'Laughing Stock ...

Kolkata Police Files Chargesheet Against Pacer Mohammed Shami

Why Uneasy JDS-Congress Alliance May Turn Out to be a Boon for BJP in ...

'Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai' BJP Slogan For 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: Arun ...

Varun Dhawan Reveals New Kalank Poster and Twitter is Reminded of Baah ...

General Elections 2019 – The greatest show on earth, but what are th ...

BJP MPs top attendance charts in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi's absence at ...

Gig Economy Is Here: 21 lakh blue-collar jobs to be created in next 12 ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

UNSC members may be forced to take "other actions" on Masood Azhar lis ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex take a breather, end flat after a strong r ...

Nifty Bank hits record high again: Analysts recommend these banking st ...

Global liquidity will be comfortable unlike 2018, says Complete Circle ...

Market witnessing a relief rally; earnings, corporate guidance remain ...

Month on from Pulwama terror attack: From death of 42 CRPF jawans, IAF ...

Public sector behemoths delay salaries: Firms like BSNL, MTNL, HAL, TI ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

Rediscovering Rajasthan: From Chittor's haveli to Padampura's farmhous ...

Made in (gay) heaven: Amazon Prime show sets a new benchmark for portr ...

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

UK expected to ask for Brexit deadline extension: A look at how this w ...

Champions League: Liverpool's ability to raise their game when it matt ...

Aamir Khan to star in a Forrest Gump remake and we can’t keep calm

RRR: Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn on board SS Rajamouli’s next

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Actor celebrates 54th birthday with the med ...

Clash of the titans: Rajamouli’s RRR, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi ...

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena file for divorce post trial separation

Sonali Bendre resumes cancer treatment with positive Instagram post

Setback for India, China blocks UN's move to list JeM Chief Masood Azh ...

Aamir Khan announces Forrest Gump remake in Hindi on his 54th birthday ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.