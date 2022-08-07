English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Sonalben Patel wins bronze in para Table Tennis at CWG

    The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5 11-2 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
    Image Credit: Twitter/ birminghamcg22

    Image Credit: Twitter/ birminghamcg22

    Indian para table tennis player Sonalben Manubhai Patel claimed a bronze medal in women's singles classes 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

    The 34-year-old Indian beat England's Sue Bailey 11-5 11-2 11-3 in the bronze medal play-off.

    However, Raj Aravindan Alagar lost to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle 0-3 in the men's singles classes 3-5 bronze medal play-off. Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel, who had won a silver at Tokyo Paralympics, will play her gold medal match against Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in women's singles classes 3-5 later in the day.

    Para powerlifter Sudhir had scripted a Commonwealth Games record to win a gold medal in the men's heavyweight.
    PTI
    Tags: #CWG 2022 #Para TT #Sonalben Patel
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 08:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.