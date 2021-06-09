MARKET NEWS

Football world Cup qualifier: Brazil score early and late to defeat Paraguay 2-0

An early goal from Neymar and a late second from Lucas Paqueta gave Brazil a 2-0 win against Paraguay in a World Cup qualifier in Asuncion on Tuesday, giving them a sixth straight victory in South America's preliminaries.

Reuters
June 09, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

Neymar controlled an awkward cross from Gabriel Jesus and side-footed home from eight meters out to give Brazil the lead with three minutes gone.

Paqueta sealed all three points in the fourth minute of stoppage time with a splendid left-footed shot into the bottom corner.

Brazil have a maximum 18 points after six games of the South American qualifying group for Qatar 2022. The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-place side go into an intercontinental play-off.
TAGS: #Brazil #Neymar #Paraguay #Sports #World News
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:49 am

