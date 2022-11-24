 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soccer World Cup 2022: What is the OneLove armband and why did FIFA ban it?

Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

Players from Germany pose for the team photo as they cover their mouth during the World Cup group E soccer match between Germany and Japan, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Image: AP)

Here is what you need to know about the 'OneLove' armbands that the captains of seven European teams were planning to wear at the November 20-December 18 World Cup in Qatar:

WHAT DOES THE 'ONELOVE' ARMBAND MEAN?

* The 'OneLove' armbands were originally launched in 2020 as part of an inclusiveness campaign by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB).

* The KNVB campaign opposes discrimination on the basis of race, skin colour, sexual orientation, culture, faith, nationality, gender, age and "all other forms of discrimination".

* The design features a rainbow flag in the shape of a heart with a number one in the middle, surrounded by the text "One Love" on either side and the words "football connects" in cursive below.

WHY WERE TEAM CAPTAINS PLANNING ON WEARING THE ARMBAND AT THE WORLD CUP?