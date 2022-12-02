 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soccer: World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who could win Golden Boot?

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST

The number of assists by a player is considered in the case of a tie for goals scored. If multiple players are tied on both counts, the winner is decided after factoring in which player played the lowest minutes.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar is the first World Cup host in the Middle East.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is nearing its knockout phase. One of the top awards players compete for is the Golden Boot, awarded to the player with the most goals in the tournament.

England's captain Harry Kane bagged the prize in the 2018 edition of the World Cup in Russia, where he scored six goals and led his team to the semi-finals. Below is an overview of contenders in the race for top scorer in the 2022 World Cup:

KYLIAN MBAPPE

France's talisman failed to find the net as Tunisia recorded a famous upset over Les Bleus in their final Group D match. The 23-year-old scored against Australia in their opener and bagged a second-half double against Denmark as France booked their knockout spot.

He could add to that as his country faces off against Poland in the last 16. Poland's all-time top scorer Robert Lewandowski will also be looking to better his count.