Soccer: Where is World Cup 2026 being held?

Nov 24, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

Here is what you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

WHERE WILL THE 2026 WORLD CUP TAKE PLACE?

* The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be shared by three different countries.

* The United States will host games in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami and New York/New Jersey.

* Mexico will stage matches in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

* Canada will host games in Vancouver and Toronto.