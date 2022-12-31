 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soccer-Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until 2025

Reuters
Dec 31, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr on a 2½ year contract, the club announced on Friday, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details. Ronaldo’s contract has been estimated by media to be worth more than €200 million ($214.04 million).

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” Ronaldo said in the statement.

“I am looking forward to joining my new teammates and together with them help the Club to achieve success.”

Ronaldo will arrive in Saudi Arabia with a vast collection of club honors after a glittering spell at Spanish giants Real Madrid from 2009-18 where he won two La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Champions League titles and three Club World Cups.