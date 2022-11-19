 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Soccer players must not be daunted by data collection insights, says Arsene Wenger

Reuters
Nov 19, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST

FIFA is sharing in-depth match data, graphics and video from every World Cup match in Qatar with all participating teams as well as fans and media through a new performance analysis service that can analyse trends in the game.

FIFA's new insights into player performances based on a variety of metrics will change the way the game is viewed, but players must not try to alter their style or hold themselves back as a result, Arsene Wenger said on Saturday.

FIFA is sharing in-depth match data, graphics and video from every World Cup match in Qatar with all participating teams as well as fans and media through a new performance analysis service that can analyse trends in the game.

With several analysts working to collect data on every player over 90 minutes, the service will have a 'player dashboard' where anyone can analyse any player's performance in detail.

Wenger said players should still take risks without thinking twice about how that might affect their metrics.

"We analyse what players do on and off the ball. For example, in the case of (Croatia's) Luka Modric, if he doesn't receive the ball enough in midfield, we analyse why," Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, said.

"Was he man-marked or did he not receive the ball from centre backs?