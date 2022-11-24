 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soccer: Manchester United owners consider selling Premier League icon

Reuters
Nov 24, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

The Glazer family is working with financial advisers on the process, which could lead to a partial sale of the Old Trafford club or investments including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, the club said in a statement.

The U.S. owners of Manchester United have begun looking at options for the 20-time English soccer champions, including a new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after the Glazer family bought the club.

Manchester United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers have been the target of intense criticism as the team, which has a record 13 English Premier League titles, have gone five years without winning a trophy. The last silverware they won was the Europa League and League Cup back in 2017.

"As we seek to continue building on the clubs history of success, the board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives," Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of United, said in the statement.

"We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future," the statement said.

