 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Soccer: Japan roar back again to shock Spain and top group

Reuters
Dec 02, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST

Staring at the prospect of an early World Cup exit at half-time, Japan set up a round of 16 clash with Croatia - the beaten finalists in 2018 - while Spain had to rely on goal difference to edge out Germany. They now face Morocco.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group E - Germany v Japan - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 23, 2022 Germany's Manuel Neuer attempts to head at goal as Japan's Kou Itakura, Maya Yoshida and Takehiro Tomiyasu defend the ball REUTERS/Annegret Hilse - UP1EIBN16QP0U

Japan staged their second stunning turnaround of the World Cup to beat 2010 champions Spain 2-1 on Thursday to surge into the last 16 along with their beaten opponents and dump Germany out in one of the greatest nights for the Samurai Blue.

Staring at the prospect of an early World Cup exit at half-time, Japan set up a round of 16 clash with Croatia - the beaten finalists in 2018 - while Spain had to rely on goal difference to edge out Germany. They now face Morocco.

Japan's turnaround was built on coach Hajime Moriyasu's revamp of his side at the break when they were losing 1-0.

On came Ritsu Doan and within three minutes he hammered in a shot from the edge of the box which Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon - whose poor clearance had created the danger in the first place - could not keep out.

With Japan's noisy travelling fans barely catching their breath, Ao Tanaka scored from point-blank range in the 51st minute, bundling the ball in after the other halftime sub Kaoru Mitoma cut the ball back from the byline.

The VAR system took several minutes to confirm the ball had not gone out before Mitoma's touch. Replays suggested that a sliver of the ball had not crossed the line and the verdict sparked wild celebrations similar to the scenes that followed Japan's 2-1 comeback win over Germany last week.