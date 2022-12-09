 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soccer-FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-finals: start date, schedule of fixtures and predictions

Dec 09, 2022 / 08:32 PM IST

The quarter-finals will take place on December 9 and December 10. Two games will be played on each day.

The quarter-final phase of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is all set to kick off. Three weeks in, the tournament has not been one for easy predictions. From Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina in their opener to 2014 champions Germany making a quick exit a second consecutive time, this edition has provided a rollercoaster of comebacks and head-spinning group climaxes.

Will upsets continue to be the norm? Here's what to expect from the remaining fixtures as the World Cup enters its final laps:

WHEN DO THE WORLD CUP 2022 QUARTER-FINALS START?

The quarter-finals will take place on Dec. 9 and Dec. 10. Two games will be played on each day.

The semi-finals will take place on December 13 and 14 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium and Al Bayt Stadium.

The final takes place on Sunday December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.