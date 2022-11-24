 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Soccer: Asia on the march as Japan come from behind to stun Germany 2-1

Nov 24, 2022 / 06:36 AM IST

Four-times champions Germany had looked to be cruising to a routine victory via Ilkay Guendogan's first-half penalty but paid a fatal price for profligacy in front of goal.

Late goals by substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano gave Japan an incredible 2-1 comeback victory over Germany in the World Cup on Wednesday in another emotional fillip for Asian soccer after Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina.

The shock result was a repeat of their 2018 World Cup nightmare when, as defending champions, they lost their opener to Mexico and, after another defeat by South Korea, were condemned to an unheard of group-stage exit.

Japan had shown almost nothing in attack until a series of second-half substitutions injected some energy into their first competitive fixture against Germany.

Doan equalised in the 75th minute before Asano showed lovely control and smashed the winner in from a tight angle - causing an explosion of joy among the Japan bench and head shaking among German fans used to watching both players ply their trade in the Bundesliga.

"We wanted to start playing aggressively, we wanted to dominate the game," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, whose second-half changes changed the whole feel of the game. "But Germany are very strong so we needed to defend persistently and take our chances.