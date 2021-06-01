MARKET NEWS

Soccer-Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid for second spell as coach

The Italian, who was previously in charge of Real between 2013 and 2015, won the Champions League during his first spell and will replace Zinedine Zidane, who left the post last month.

Reuters
June 01, 2021 / 10:57 PM IST

Real Madrid on Tuesday announced that Carlo Ancelotti was re-joining the club for a second spell as coach.

The Italian, who was previously in charge of Real between 2013 and 2015, won the Champions League during his first spell and will replace Zinedine Zidane, who left the post last month.

 
Reuters
first published: Jun 1, 2021 10:57 pm

