    Skipper Hardik Pandya returns as GT wins toss and opt to bat against KKR

    PTI
    April 23, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Representative image (source: iplt20.com)

    Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

    Skipper Pandya, who missed the last game, is back for Gujarat Titans. He replaced all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

    For KKR, Tim Southee, Sam Billings and Rinku Singh replaced Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, and Sheldon Jackson.

    Teams: Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan. Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.



    PTI
    Tags: #Gujarat titans #IPL 2022 #Kolkata Knight riders
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 03:36 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.