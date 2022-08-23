Shubman Gill is a cut above the rest, seems he is playing on a different surface: ex-Zimbabwe all-rounder Dirk Viljoen 

Dirk Viljoen, a former Zimbabwean all-rounder, is a credible voice in this cricketing arena, having played two tests and 53 one-day internationals for his country. Viljoen considers touring and playing against India at least once completes one’s journey in cricket. Post-retirement, Viljoen works as a commentator and is active in the domestic coaching circuit. Moneycontol.com spoke to him on the India-Zimbabwe series and beyond. Edited excerpts.

The way you see the India-Zimbabwe cricket series, was it on the expected lines? The way India dominated despite missing some key players?

Yeah, I think so. We would have been very naive not to think that India would win the series three-nil. Yes, you can say that you never know as Zimbabwe did try to pull one back but India is world-class. They showed it once more in the final over of the final match. They are at a stage in world cricket where they can dominate most teams in the shorter version of the game. The fact that Zimbabwe gets some games with them is a fantastic opportunity, and they have taken that, they have fought hard. Yes, the result hasn’t gone their way but it is an experience that they need, and hopefully, they can take that into the future.

You have been an all-rounder for Zimbabwe in an era when T20 was not prevalent, now your kind of skill-set is very much in demand. In that sense how much do you think that T20 has changed cricket?

Well, it changed cricket hugely, sometimes I wonder if it has changed cricket for the worst. I am still a purist and think the 50-over cricket game is a game what the real purists play. The entertainment value of T20 cannot be denied, I am not sure how good I would have been in Twenty20 cricket back in those days but it’s great to see that cricket has moved with the signs of times. They want more energy and paced stuff, which T20 has brought and this has lifted the game of cricket.

One Indian batter who has impressed you the most in this ODI series?

I am a big fan of K L Rahul; I like his technique. He is a kind of player for me who just shows to those batsmen out there who are not big hitters or quick hands as they say. He is quality for me. He has come back from a lay-off and maybe not at his best but it has to be said that Shubman Gill has shown his class. He’s been a cut above the rest as if he is playing on a different surface. For me, he has really stood up in the whole series, and I look forward to seeing where he will be going. What is at the moment is a very young career, he has got a long way to go.

One Indian pacer who has impressed you the most?

I think Mohammed Siraj has been brilliant. I think he brings experience to the team. India has brought him to Zimbabwe to spearhead the bowling attack but it’s great to see newer names on the tour and they have carried the flag of India. It’s a good sign for India. When India decides to leave someone out because he needs to rest or there is an injury, they have a big pool of players who have shown on the tour that they can step in. So, it’s a good sign not only from a bowling but also from a batting perspective.

Can we say the same about the Indian spin attack, which did not have key players like Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin or Yuzvendra Chahal, and still the spinners on the Zimbabwe tour were fantastic?

I think to be fair to the Indian spinners, they didn’t get the opportunity to really showcase what they can do. When they came to bowl in the first two games, Zimbabwe were already down with 30 for 3 or 4 and were at a rebuilding stage. So that hasn’t allowed the spinners to really express themselves. They have been quality but they haven’t been really put under pressure to be able to say that this spinner has been really good. But yeah, Indian spinners are class and we got to wait and see as they develop as well.

India is going to play Pakistan in a couple of days. As a neutral observer, how do you look at the India-Pakistan games, and do you think India starts as a favourite?

I think India have to start as favourites, I think they would probably play more competitive cricket, Pakistan did not have the best tour of the Netherlands but they are a quality side. I have no doubt that when these two teams will come to the field it will a brand-new game, a brand-new battle. Like in football when you have Man United play Man City or Man United play Liverpool, in cricket it’s India versus Pakistan. Doesn’t get bigger than that.