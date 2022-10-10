Shreyas Iyer's ton improves case for middle order spot

Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 113 was a crucial knock not only for India -- who lost the first ODI -- but also for the batter himself.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer scored an unbeaten 113 in the second ODI as India levelled the 3-match series with an easy 7-wicket win over South Africa, in Ranchi on Sunday.

His 111-ball knock contained 15 hits to the boundary as Iyer continued his fine form in the 50-over format for India. Iyer's innings was a crucial knock not only for India -- who lost the first ODI -- but also for the batter himself.

The right-handed batsman has copped much criticism for his struggles against the short ball with many calling for his head in the Indian setup.



High quality knock from Shreyas Iyer given the short ball challenges he has battled.

— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 9, 2022

However, this knock would have given him more relief than joy as it came against an attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Wayne Parnell.

India level series

Choosing to bat first, South Africa put on a competitive total of 278/7 on the board thanks to half-centuries from Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79). For India, Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball as he picked up 3 wickets for just 38 runs in his entire quota of 10 overs.

India chased the target with ease after a couple of blips at the start, with openers Shikhar Dhawan (13) and Shubman Gill (28) not capitalising on solid starts.

But Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer solidified the chase as both batsmen played fighting innings. Kishan was the more aggressive of the two, smashing 7 sixes and 4 fours in his brilliant knock of 93 of 84 balls. The left-hander was bitterly disappointed for missing out on a well-deserved century in front of his home crowd.



I don't think the depth in Indian white ball batting has been greater than it is now.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 9, 2022

Iyer played second fiddle to Kishan, with his century containing 15 fours but no sixes. He carried his bat until the very end, with Sanju Samson at the other end, as India chased the target with 25 balls to spare.

With this century, Shreyas Iyer becomes only the second Indian to score an ODI ton in Ranchi after Virat Kohli, who has two to his name. Iyer became the fourth batsman overall behind Kohli, Australia's Usman Khawaja, and Sri Lanka's Angelo Matthews.

Iyer for World Cup spot?

The batter has been in tremendous form for India in ODIs, in 2022, with 458 runs to his name in nine outings with an average of 57.25. These runs include last night's century and four fifties.



Shreyas Iyer in the last 6 ODIs:

80 (111) Vs West Indies.

54 (57) Vs West Indies.

63 (71) Vs West Indies.

44 (34) Vs West Indies.

50 (37) Vs South Africa.

113* (111) Vs South Africa. - 4 fifties and a century, just amazing by Iyer! pic.twitter.com/Ee88PbjNz1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 9, 2022

With India set to host the ODI World Cup in late 2023, Shreyas Iyer has just thrown his hat in the ring for a spot in the middle order.

Will he keep up his good form over the next 12 months? He sure is heading in the right direction!