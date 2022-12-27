 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Shreyas Iyer: India's new middle-order mainstay across formats

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Dec 27, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

The much-maligned Mumbai batsman has often been singled out for his weakness against the short ball. But with the ODI World Cup and WTC final looming large, his brilliant year with the bat couldn't have come at a better time.

Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 113 was a crucial knock not only for India -- who lost the first ODI -- but also for the batter himself.

After his heroics with the bat in the ODI series in New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer received high praise from many fans across social media. Former opening batsman Aakash Chopra declared Shreyas Iyer "a must in ODIs" on his Youtube channel, and it's easy to see why. The stylish Mumbai batsman has been in brilliant form in ODI cricket in 2022 with a successful outing in the recently concluded series in New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Iyer shone with the bat against the Kiwis, scoring 80 in the first and 49 in the third ODIs, while he added 109 more runs in the three-match series in Bangladesh, including 82 in the second ODI, which India narrowly lost.

In 2022, his ODI batting record reads as follows:

724 runs, 15 innings, 55.69 average, 91.52 strike rate, 6 half-centuries, 1 century (113*).

Most of his big scores have come at either number 3 or 4 -- he scored one half-century, 50 against South Africa, at number 5 -- and with Virat Kohli undisputedly the first-choice number 3, Iyer has a great opportunity to grab the number 4 spot in ODIs.
Especially since India has struggled to find the perfect batsman for that position in the recent past, with the likes of KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, and Rishabh Pant, among others, all failing to make it their own.

India's struggle to find a calm and composed batsman in the middle, akin to the great VVS Laxman, is extended to the Test team as well. And Shreyas Iyer showcased his good form with the bat in the longest format as well.

He scored 202 runs in 3 innings against Bangladesh and despite Cheteshwar Pujara walking away with the Player of the Series award, Iyer scored crucial runs when India was in trouble. His calm batting in the matchwinning partnership with R Ashwin took India home in the tense second Test in Mirpur, where India was staring at defeat at 74/7 while chasing 145.