Shikhar Dhawan powers Punjab Kings to fourth win of the season

Shikhar Dhawan has been around for as long as the Indian Premier League has been held. He has been part of the 15-year IPL journey since starting with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008 and travelling through Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he spent a majority of his IPL career, and now acquired by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 Cr.

On Monday, he played an important knock – 88 not out in 59 balls with nine fours and two sixes – not only for his team but also for himself, rejuvenating his own confidence and making count his starts. Unlike some of the other senior Indian batsmen in the league who are struggling for runs, Dhawan has been amidst runs for PBKS. He has been getting starts, scoring 30s and 40s and had one fifty (70 against Mumbai Indians in Pune) to show that runs have not deserted him.

At the Wankhede Stadium against Chennai Super Kings in the return match between the two teams. Dhawan took his game to a different level. The pitch, the same one that was used between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians just the previous day, was not helpful for batting. Run-scoring was not easy, especially when the spinners operated initially.

Dhawan built his innings slowly but steadily and was not in a hurry to score boundaries. He did punish the loose deliveries, largely from the CSK medium-pacers, while also playing some unorthodox shots, moving to the off-side and scooping behind, a shot that has become the norm of T20 these days. He was most effective with his on-side strokes, going on one knee and picking the mid-wicket boundary while on the off-side, his drive through the covers fetched him boundaries with ease.

Dhawan took up the responsibility as a senior batsmen and batted till the very end, showing how important it was for one of the openers to bat deep till the end and take the team to a healthy score.

Out of favour from the Indian team in recent times, Dhawan proved on the day that all was well with his batting even in the shortest format. He was ably supported on the day by the Sri Lanka Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the two sharing 110 for the second wicket, the first century partnership for any wicket by PBKS in this IPL.

While Dhawan shone with the bat, his namesake, right-arm medium-pacer Rishi Dhawan from Himachal took two crucial wickets, those of Shivam Dube in his first over on return to IPL after six years and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the final over to guide PBKS to an 11—run win, the end getting as exciting as one can expect.

It was a Dhawan and Dhawan show in which Shikhar was truly the star performer with his crucial runs at the top.





