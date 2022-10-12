Shikhar Dhawan and Co. shake a leg to Daler Mehndi classic | Watch

Screengrab from video tweeted by @VVSLaxman281

Nobody celebrates wins like the Men in Blue do, and who better to lead you on the dance floor than Gabbar Shikhar Dhawan?!

India coasted to victory over South Africa in the third ODI to clinch the series, as they skittled the Proteas for 99 before chasing it with seven wickets and 31 overs to spare. The victory helped India come out trumps 2-1 in the three-match series.

During the post-match presentation, skipper Shikhar Dhawan brought out his signature thigh slap while posing with the Mastercard ODI trophy. But the celebrations didn't end there; in fact, they had just begun.

After photo ops at the ground, with the 'Champions' poster in the foreground, the team went back to the dressing room for the real party.

Dhawan and Co celebrated the series win with a victory dance to the tune of legendary singer Daler Mehndi's classic Bolo Ta Ra Ra.

Take a look!



. @SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well.

Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/BYqk14cXbd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 11, 2022



It was a well-deserved celebration as India had to fight from being 1-0 down in the series to claim the series.



Shikhar Dhawan brings different vibe in the team. pic.twitter.com/gqYpnyIQO8

— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2022

After squaring things off in the second ODI in Ranchi, the series moved to the Arun Jaitley stadium in the national capital for the decider. India won the toss and put the Proteas into bat first, and the move paid rich dividends.

Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed ran the visiting batsmen ragged as the South Africans slumped to 99 all out.

The Indian batsmen coasted to victory in the 20th over, losing three wickets in the process.

Yadav bagged the Man of the Match award for his 4/18 while Siraj walked away with the Man of the Series award for his consistent performances across the three games.