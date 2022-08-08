Commonwealth Games | Sharath Kamal wins gold after beating England in table tennis singles final

Veteran Sharath Kamal extended his domination at the Commonwealth Games here by winning the gold medal in men's singles event, thrashing England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final.

After going down in the first game, Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed Briton 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to finish on top of podium after a gap of 16 years.

The 40-year-old Sharath had earlier won gold in men's singles at the Melbourne Games in 2006 and also bagged a bronze at the 2010 showpiece in New Delhi.

The Tamil Nadu-born superstar paddler has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event.

With Monday's sensational gold, Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the CWG, since making his Games debut in 2006.