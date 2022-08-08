English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Commonwealth Games | Sharath Kamal wins gold after beating England in table tennis singles final

    The 40-year-old Sharath had earlier won gold in men's singles at the Melbourne Games in 2006 and also bagged a bronze at the 2010 showpiece in New Delhi.

    PTI
    August 08, 2022 / 06:22 PM IST

    Veteran Sharath Kamal extended his domination at the Commonwealth Games here by winning the gold medal in men's singles event, thrashing England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final.

    After going down in the first game, Sharath outsmarted the 29-year-old nimble-footed Briton 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8 to finish on top of podium after a gap of 16 years.

    The 40-year-old Sharath had earlier won gold in men's singles at the Melbourne Games in 2006 and also bagged a bronze at the 2010 showpiece in New Delhi.

    The Tamil Nadu-born superstar paddler has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event.

    With Monday's sensational gold, Sharath has taken his overall medal tally to 13 at the CWG, since making his Games debut in 2006.
    PTI
    Tags: #Commonwealth Games #Sharath Kamal #Table tennis
    first published: Aug 8, 2022 06:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.