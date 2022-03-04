Shane Warne's haunting last tweet was on Australia great Rod Marsh's death

Shane Warne's death comes a day after Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh.

Australian cricketer Shane Warne, one of the greatest bowlers ever, reportedly died of a suspected attack just a day after another Aussie veteran Rod Marsh passed away.

In two consecutive blows to Australian and world cricket, both legends died within hours of one another, due to heart attacks. Marsh had suffered a massive heart attack last week.

Incidentally, Warne’s last tweet was also on Marsh’s death – just 12 hours ago. He had extended his condolences to Marsh’s family. Rod Marsh was one of the greatest wicket-keepers in the game.



Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate

— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Just days ago, Warne had tweeted about how he was planning to get back in shape.

"Operation shred has started (10 days in) & the goal by July is to get back to this shape from a few years ago ! Let’s go #heathy #fitness #feelgoodfriday," Warne’s tweet read.

Widely regarded greatest leg spinners, Warne was found unresponsive in his villa in Thailand’s Koh Samui, his management said in a brief statement.

Twitter mourned the legend with cricketers across the world paying their respects to Warne.

Shane Warne’s stellar international career spanned 15 years. He took 708 Test wickets - the most ever for an Australian, and the second-most of all time behind only Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan.

Warne was affectionately known as ‘Warnie’ and had millions of fans across India and the world.